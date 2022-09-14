Blood Cancer Drug Market By Type, Application and will exhibit a CAGR of around 11.53% by 2028

Blood Cancer Drug Market

Global Blood Cancer Drug Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the blood cancer drug will exhibit a CAGR of around 11.53% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising concerns regarding patient’s health, haematology-oncology disorders, rising personal disposable income and increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research are the major factors attributable to the growth of blood cancer drug market.

Blood Cancer Drug Market Overview:

Blood cancer is a disease wherein the cancer develops in the bone marrow. Bone marrow is the place where the blood is produced. The cancer tumours develop when abnormal blood cells start growing out of control. Three main types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Rising prevalence of blood cancer is bolstering the growth of blood cancer drug market. Rising expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising personal disposable income are also fostering the growth of the market. Also, rising expenditure for research and development activities for the development of novel therapies and drugs will further create lucrative market growth opportunities.

However, patent expiry of drugs will pose a major challenge to the market growth. Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped economies and lack of health insurance facilities in developing countries will further derail the market growth rate. High cost of effective treatment will further create hindrances for the market growth.

This blood cancer drug market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on blood cancer drug market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Blood Cancer Drug Market Scope and Market Size

The blood cancer drug market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy type, treatment type, mechanism of action type, route of administration and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the type, the blood cancer drug market has been segmented into leukaemia, lymphoma and hodgkin lymphoma myeloma. Leukaemia is sub-segmented into Leukaemia lymphocytic leukaemia, myeloid leukaemia and others. Leukaemia lymphocytic leukaemia segment is further bifurcated into acute lymphocytic leukaemia and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. Myeloid leukaemia segment is further bifurcated into acute myeloid leukaemia and chronic myeloid leukaemia. Others segment is further bifurcated into myeloprolifeative neoplasms, systemic mastocytosis and hairy cell leukaemia (HCL). Lymphoma segment is sub-segmented into non-hodgkin lymphoma. Hodgkin Lymphoma Myeloma segment is sub-segmented into typical myeloma, bence jones myeloma, non-secretory myeloma and immunoglobulin m–producing multiple myeloma.

On the basis of therapy type, the blood cancer drug market is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted therapy.

On the basis of treatment type, the blood cancer drug market is segmented into medication, blood transfusion and surgery. On the basis of surgery, the market is segmented into bone marrow transplantation and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

On the basis of mechanism of action type, the blood cancer drug market is segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors, proteasome inhibitor, b-cell lymphoma-2 protein inhibitor, isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 inhibitor, hedgehog pathway inhibitor, anti-CD20 antibody and others. Proteasome Inhibitor segment is sub-segmented into bortezomib, imatinib mesylate, midostaurin and gilteritinib. Bortezomib segment is further bifurcated into rituxima kinase inhibitor. B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein inhibitor segment is sub-segmented into venetoclax. Isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor segment is sub-segmented into ivosidenib and enasidenib. Hedgehog pathway inhibitor segment is sub-segmented into glasdegib. Anti-CD20 Antibody segment is sub-segmented into rituximab and ibritumomab.

On the basis of route of administration, the blood cancer drug market is segmented into oral and injectable. Injectable segment is sub-segmented into intramuscular, subcutaneous, intra-arterial and intravenous.

On the basis of end users, the blood cancer drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Blood Cancer Drug Market Country Level Analysis

The blood cancer drug market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, therapy type, treatment type, mechanism of action type, route of administration and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood cancer drug market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the blood cancer drug market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of major key players and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to score highest growth rate for the forecast period owing to rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising prevalence of blood cancer in this region.

The country section of the blood cancer drug market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Blood cancer drug market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

The major players covered in the blood cancer drug market report are GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Astrazeneca, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly And Company., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, CELGENE CORPORATION, Merck & Co., Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. and UCB S.A. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

