Home Taveuni Palms Resort Wins Fiji’s Leading Resort At World Travel Awards

The luxurious Taveuni Palms Resort, Fiji Islands is proud to announce it has won ‘‘Fiji’s Leading Resort 2022’ at the 29th annual World Travel Awards™ held recently in Vietnam.

The World Travel Awards is acknowledged across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade, voted for by travel and tourism professionals and business and leisure travel consumers worldwide. This is the eleventh win over nine years for Taveuni Palms Resort at these awards, across a range of categories.

According to Colleen O’Neill, owner of Taveuni Palms, Fiji, “After a challenging couple of years for the resort and travel industry, we are truly honoured to win this prestigious award.

Fiji re-opened its borders on 1st December 2021, and we have been welcoming guests ever since. We are so humbled to be recognised as the leading resort in Fiji, as this represents our commitment to excellence, something our dedicated team strives to deliver every day for our guests at Taveuni Palms.”

Taveuni Palms Resort, situated on Taveuni Island, Fiji is one of the world’s most exquisite five-star luxury properties. Offering extreme privacy, the resort is the perfect honeymoon, wedding or vacation of a lifetime destination boasting two magnificent villas, each with seven exceptional staff ready to cater for guests every whim.

The opulent Beach Villa and Horizon Spa Villa are situated on their own private acre of absolute beachfront with panoramic views of the South Pacific and feature a pool, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Horizon Spa Villa also has a hot tub and an additional one bedroom and one bathroom in a separate air-conditioned bure. The villas are air-conditioned and completed with luxurious furnishings and comforts..

Dining at the resort is a gastronomical experience to remember with breakfast, lunch and a fourcourse

dinner included daily. Each villa has its own personal chef taking guests on a culinary journey through the South Pacific. Every dining experience is different with dinner menus specifically designed around guests likes and dislikes and with each villa offering five special and private dining locations.

Days are magical and always offer something new. From relaxing spa treatments, hiking to waterfalls, horseback riding, and snorkelling, to island beach picnic’s, dolphin watching, paddle boarding, kayaking, diving trips or taking part in a traditional Fijian cultural ceremony, there is something for everyone.

In addition to the World Travel Awards, Taveuni Palms Resort has a won a plethora of awards each year since 2010 at the; World Luxury Hotel Awards, World Boutique Hotel Awards, Luxury Travel Guide Asia & Australasia Awards, Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards and Conde Nast Johansens Luxury Hotel, Spas, Venues Awards.

Prices at Taveuni Palms Resort start from USD$1500 per day for two people per villa, excluding tax, and includes champagne upon arrival, all meals and selected non-alcoholic beverages (breakfast, lunch and a 4 course dinner), all day complimentary room service, a personal staff of seven, private beach, resort activities including kayaks, paddle boards, snorkelling gear, and cooking lessons with your personal chef, Grand Fijian welcome with “salu-salu’s” and “bula-drinks” upon arrival, 1 hour after flight recovery massage upon arrival, roundtrip transfers from Matei airport to Taveuni Palms and unlimited wireless internet usage.

For further information visit: www.taveunipalms.com