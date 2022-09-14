At 8.0% CAGR, Global Lingerie Market Size & Share Surpass USD 51,000 million by 2028

Global Lingerie Market

Lingerie Market Increasing Fashion Awareness and Growing Knowledge Forecast to 2028

The global market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to a lot of factors. As a lot of varieties are available in panties, knickers, bras, shapewear and loungewear across the developing as well as the developed nations the market will continue to grow in the forecast period.

Global lingerie market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8.0% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and is likely to reach USD 51,000 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on lingerie market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Lingerie basically refers to women's undergarments which consists of brassieres, sleepwear and lightweight robes. It is typically is made out of one or more flexible fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer fabrics, Lycra, and silk. Mostly, cotton is used in these goods. The designers are increasingly focusing on creating lingerie with lace, embroidery, luxurious materials, decorative fabrics and brighter hues.

Lingerie Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in the emotional connections associated with the various brands available across the market for lingerie will drive market growth in the coming years. The demand for these products has also become more specific to particular occasions or functions due to which the market will continue to grow in the coming year period the key market players are the manufacturers of the launcher concentrating on providing occasion-specific products. There are a lot of functional benefits associated with the use of different types of lingerie available in the market like swimwear, launch wear, wedding collection, etc. Majorly the population across the globe is seeing lingerie as a fashion product as compared to it being seen as a necessity.

The availability of these products that complement a properly toned body has been one of the factors that shall drive market growth in the coming years. The demand for trendy lingerie or fashionable lingerie is expected to grow in the coming years. As a large number of choices are offered to the consumers in terms of the designs the market shall continue to grow in the coming years. The laundry market has had a large impact due to various factors like sustainability, body positivity and diversity. There’s a growing demand for a seamless launch array that is new to the market and it is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. There has been an increase in the demand for the intimate one piece of apparels in recent years which provider more natural look shall fuel the growth of the market.

Some of the main players in the global Lingerie market include;

Jockey International Inc.

Victoria’s Secret

Zivame

Gap Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Triumph International Ltd.

Bare Necessities

Calvin Klein

MAS Holdings

L Brands

AEO Management CO.

Yandy LLC

Marks

Spencer plc.

Group Chantelle

Hennes & Mauritz AB

LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton

Hunkemoller International B.V.

Restraints

Rising concerns over the highly fragmented nature of the market coupled with the increasing prevalence of an unorganized sector will hamper the growth of the global lingerie market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global Lingerie market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Brassiere

Knickers

Shape Wear

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Multi Brand Stores

Online

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Takeaways of the Global Lingerie Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Lingerie industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Lingerie market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Lingerie market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

