Posture Corrector Market Size, Trends, Application, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast To 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the posture corrector market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 1,347.50 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2,147.71 million by 2029. “Kinesiology Tape” dominates the product type segment of the posture corrector market owing to the fact that it has been observed to increase the blood circulation and reduce the swelling.

Posture Corrector Market Definition:

From the name itself, it is clear that posture corrector are the medical products that are used to correct the body posture and relive the user of back pain, neck pain and swelling. Posture correctors are available in a wide range of designs and sizes according to the height and weight of an individual.

Company Profiles in the Posture Corrector Market:

The posture corrector market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to posture corrector market.

Some of the major players operating in the posture corrector market are:

ViboCare (US)

BodyRiteTraining (US)

Hexaform (India)

Restore Health Solutions (US)

UPRIGHT (Israel)

BackJoy (US)

Marakym (US)

eDila (India)

FUYERLI (US)

Inspirera & Co. AB (Sweden)

IntelliSkin (US)

Alignmed (US)

COMFYMEDOstoplast Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (India)

BodyRite (US)

Swedish Posture (Sweden)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

BD (US)

Segmentation Overview of Posture Corrector Market:

The posture corrector market is segmented on the basis of product type, price level, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product type

Sitting Support Devices

Posture Braces

Kinesiology Tape

Posture Corrector Clothing

Others

On the basis of product type, the posture corrector market is segmented into sitting support devices, posture braces, kinesiology tape, posture corrector clothing and others. Others are further segmented into electronic posture reminder, magnetic back brace and others.

Price level

Less than US$ 20

Between US$ 20 – US$ 50

Above US$ 50

On the basis of price level, the posture corrector market is segmented into less than us$ 20, between us$ 20 – us$ 50 and above us$ 50.

Distribution channel

Online

Offline

On the basis of distribution channel, the posture corrector market is segmented into online and offline. Online is further segmented into company owned sites and e-commerce sites. Offline is further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores and other retail stores.

End-user

Men

Women

Kids

On the basis of end-user, the posture corrector market is segmented into men, women and kids.

Posture Corrector Market Regional Analysis:

The posture corrector market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, price level, distribution channel and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the posture corrector market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates posture corrector market because of the high acceptance rate of posture corrector and inclination towards healthcare in the region.

Posture Corrector Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Conditions

Growing incidence rate of spinal and back disorders globally is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Kyphosis and hunchback are the common spinal conditions found globally. More than 10 million cases of kyphosis per year are witnessed in India and this condition may prevail for lifetime if not treated properly.

Research and Development Proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the advancements in medical technologies and devices is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing Investment for Healthcare Facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising complaints of regular back pain owning to long working hours in the seating position among the population and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle of individuals, rising internet penetration rate, rising geriatric population base, change in consumer’s preference to natural treatments, product development and commercialization and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges Global Posture Corrector Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies, limited infrastructural facilities, uneven distribution of medical services, dearth of skilled medical professionals, and dearth of awareness in the backward economies are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in the developing economies, emergence of alternative technologies, perception about posture correctors being medical aid for patients rather than an everyday application, weakening of muscles due to prolonged usage of posture corrector, limited insurance coverage and regulatory compliance, and lack of suitable infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries are projected to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Important Sections from the Table of Contents:

Global Posture Corrector Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Posture Corrector Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regionsa

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Posture Corrector Market Forecast

