“EU QUALITY BASKET” promotes high quality European PDO/PGI and organic products in Australia
Importers and distributors explored and learned about European PDO/PGI and organic products, their specific properties and benefitsMELBOURNE , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A successful B2B event was hosted on 7 September 2022 at the Oakwood Premier Melbourne - Executive Lounge as part of the implementation of the EU financed campaign EU QUALITY BASKET.
Participants from the Horeca sector, importers, distributors, journalists, etc had the opportunity to learn more about European PDO/PGI and organic products, their specific properties and benefits, and also learn more about the participant organizations in the program. During the event the participants tasted delicious plates while they discussed about future collaborations.
The European financed campaign “EU QUALITY BASKET” aims to promote the high quality European PDO/PGI and organic products being produced with the highest quality and food safety standards and reach as many consumers as possible to increase the product awareness and offer them the opportunity to savor the European products’ exceptional taste.
