Live-Event Mobile Ordering App, Snackr, Partners with Sports Marketing Experts, Trippant
Trippant, the international sports, lifestyle, and technology communications consultancy, has partnered Snackr, as it launches in the UK.
— Tom Scott, Trippant Founder
Snackr, to deliver an integrated marketing and communications plan, as it launches in the UK.
Founded in Australia in 2020, Snackr is bringing its unique in-venue ordering technology to the UK and introducing an innovative new food and beverage experience for fans. The company is partnering with stadiums and venues across the country to provide fast and reliable delivery from stadium vendors into the hands of fans who will no longer have to wait in long queues at venues.
Committed to improving fan experiences and increasing revenues for venues and vendors, Snackr will be rolling out its service to selected stadiums across the country from October onwards. Trippant is working closely with the in-house team, to develop both B2B and consumer comms plans. The agency will be kicking off the campaign by creating content assets, developing thought leadership programmes, setting up and managing social channels and driving awareness amongst key decision makers at the UK’s most prestigious venues.
“Snackr is an exciting new client for Trippant” said Trippant founder, Tom Scott. “Its innovative technology and future-facing fan experience service, plays to our strengths as experts in sports, technology, and lifestyle communications. We are committed to helping Snackr become a household name in the UK and are perfectly placed to help them succeed with their ambitious business goals.”
“We see Trippant as a perfect partner as we expand into the UK. The agency has already delivered an exciting marketing and communications strategy, which we are now rolling out across the UK. We are looking forward to bringing our services to fans around the country and with the help of Trippant we know that Snackr will be available to thousands of fans across the country before too long.” Matthew Lim, Snackr co-founder.
With teams based out of London, New York, L.A., Sydney, and Paris, Trippant has a global footprint and through PR, thought leadership, and strategy, it supports both individuals and businesses to create positive awareness, purposeful change, and meaningful growth.
