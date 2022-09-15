Geeetech THUNDER Kickstarter Campaign Starts, High Speed 3D Printer Up to 300mm/s From $399
THUNDER high speed 3D printer Kickstarter campaign launches on September 15th, super low price from $399 for super early birds.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing has been time-consuming and challenging. But in 2022, with the advent of high speed 3d printers, 3D printing enthusiasts is getting a faster and smarter printing experience. From September 15th, Geeetech’s new 3D printer THUNDER with up to 300mm/s printing speed is ready for pre-order on Kickstarter. Super early birds will get a bottom price of $399.
Price and Availability
The retail price of Geeetech THUNDER 3D printer is $699. The THUNDER 3D Printer has gone through thousands of tests and is currently in mass production. Shipment will start by early November. After the campaign ends, THUNDER will start normal sale on Geeetech official website.
Super Early Birds： $399, 42% off
Early Birds： $429, 38% off
Kickstarter Popular： $459, 34% off
Kickstarter Special： $499, 28% off
Kickstarter Special Extra： $529, 24% off
Stretch Goal Special： $599, 20% off
2x Early Birds Bundle： $429x2, 38% off
5x Super Early Birds Bundle: $399x5, 42% off
High Speed 3D Printing up to 300mm/s
Compared to traditional FDM 3D printers which limit the printing speed to 100mm/s, Geeetech THUNDER allows users to print at the speed of 50-300mm/s with acceleration of 5000mm/²for X-axis and 4000mm² for Y-axis. According to the complexity of the 3D model, the printing time is saved by 30%-70%. While printing with high speed, the print quality is not degraded. It offers 4 pre-set printing modes: Slow mode, Normal mode, Fast mode, Crazy mode. THUNDER also enables a user mode which users can set and share their customized parameters.
Innovative Technologies, All for Achieving Fast Speed 3D Printing
The excellent speed of the THUNDER 3D printer is achieved by all-metal construction, X/Y axis closed-loop control, advanced software algorithm, Y axis damping mechanism, 5 cooling fans in hotend, dual CPU control and high efficient extrusion system.
The all-metal construction design increases the weight of the machine, reducing the center of gravity of the machine and allowing fast speeds and extreme acceleration. THUNDER adopts closed-loop driver. Compared with open-loop driver, when using the same stepper motor, closed-loop driver can produce greater torque, allowing the printer to intelligently monitor the printing process and response in real time, the printed model is not easy to dislocate. Combined with the dual CPU control, thunder enables to allocate and manage tasks effectively and response immediately in high speed printing.
Geeetech THUNDER specially designed a professional damping structure for the Y axis, which intelligently manages the speed changing and largely reduces the vibration rate of the machine. It allows smoother movement for the hotbed.
To cope with high speed printing, THUNDER sports a high efficient extrusion system with dual-drive gear extruder, large volume nozzle and up to 70W heating rod. Of course, strong cooling system is a must-have feature for high speed 3D printer. Geeetech Thunder designed two high-volume cooling fans on the hot end, and to achieve high-speed single-layer printing, it also added two larger auxiliary part cooling fans. These 4 fans can be turned on with the "One-button Strong Cooling Mode" button to offer super strong cooling for the printed model. At this time, the hotend fan runs at 150% speed and auxiliary fan runs at 100%.
Adds-on
Along with the THUNDER high speed 3D printer, Geeetech also developed high speed filament HS-PLA for fast speed 3D printing.Compared with normal PLA, HS-PLA has stronger fluidity in the molten state, smoother discharge in the high-speed printing process, faster curing speed and less deformation when forming. Printing with the HS-PLA filament gains faster speed, better print quality and more delicate surface. Geeetech offers the HS-PLA filament as adds-on in Geeetech THUNDER Kickstarter campaign. The price is $75 for 3 rolls and $138 for 6 rolls.
Specs of THUNDER:
Technology： FDM
Body Material： Metal
Hotbed Type： Fixed Hotbed
Build Plate： PC Film+Spring Steel Plate+Rubber Magnetic Plate
Extruder： High Speed Dual Drive Gear Extruder
Z-axis： Dual Z-axis
Y-axis Reinforcement Equipment：Changable Speed Damping Mechanism
X/Y-axis Belt Quick Adjustment： Support
Nozzle Diameter(Standard)： 0.4mm
Nozzle Diameter(Optional)： 0.2mm, 0.6mm, 0.8mm
Hotbed Size： 260*260mm
Printing Volume： 250*250*260mm
Filament Cut Detection： Support
Filament Diameter： 1.75mm
Nozzle Max Temperature： 250℃
Hotbed Max Temperature： 110℃
Supported Filament： PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS
Max Printing Speed： 300mm/s
Max Acceleration： x=5000mm/s², y=4000mm/s²
Hotend Fan： 4010 fan*1, PWM Control, Intelligent Temperature Control
Part Cooling Fan： 5015 fan*2, PWM Control, With Strong Cooling Mode
Auxiliary Part Cooling Fan： 6020 fan*2, PWM Control
Control Board Fan： 6010 fan*1, PWM Control, Intelligent Temperature Control
X/Y/Z-axis Limit Switch： Photoelectric Limit Switch
Auto-leveling Sensor： Hall Sensor
CPU： ARM Cortex-M4 Core, 168MHz
Motion Controller CPU： ARM Cortex-M3 Core, 72MHz
Display： 3.5-inch Color Touch Screen
Printing Lighting： White LED
Port： USB device, TF, USB Flash Disk
X/YMotor Control： Closed-Loop Control
Z1/Z2 Motor Control： Silent Driver
Hotend Heating Power： 70w
Default Modes： Slow Mode/ Normal Mode/ Fast Mode/ Crazy Mode
User Mode： Users Can Set the Printing Parameters by Using the Smartto Kit Tool on PC
Break-Resume printing Function： Support
Filament Cut Detection： Support
Password Lock Screen Protection： Support
Hotend Strong Cold Mode： Support
Hotbed Leveling： Auto-leveling/ Manual Leveling
One Button to Strong Cooling Mode： Support
Power Input： AC 115/230V, 50/60Hz
Powe Supply： 350W
Slicer： Cura, PrusaSlicer, EasyPrint Lite
Slicer Supported OS： MacOS, Windows
Machine Size： 472(L)*488(W) *525(H)mm
Package Size： 553(L)*544(W) *330(H)mm
Net Weight： 10.7kg
Packing Weight： 13.4kg
