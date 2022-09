Geeetech THUNDER Kickstarter Campaign Starts, High Speed 3D Printer Up to 300mm/s From $399

thunder kickstarter starts on September 15th

THUNDER high speed 3D printer Kickstarter campaign launches on September 15th, super low price from $399 for super early birds.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3D printing has been time-consuming and challenging. But in 2022, with the advent of high speed 3d printers, 3D printing enthusiasts is getting a faster and smarter printing experience. From September 15th, Geeetech ’s new 3D printer THUNDER with up to 300mm/s printing speed is ready for pre-order on Kickstarter . Super early birds will get a bottom price of $399.Price and AvailabilityThe retail price of Geeetech THUNDER 3D printer is $699. The THUNDER 3D Printer has gone through thousands of tests and is currently in mass production. Shipment will start by early November. After the campaign ends, THUNDER will start normal sale on Geeetech official website.Super Early Birds: $399, 42% offEarly Birds: $429, 38% offKickstarter Popular: $459, 34% offKickstarter Special: $499, 28% offKickstarter Special Extra: $529, 24% offStretch Goal Special: $599, 20% off2x Early Birds Bundle: $429x2, 38% off5x Super Early Birds Bundle: $399x5, 42% offHigh Speed 3D Printing up to 300mm/sCompared to traditional FDM 3D printers which limit the printing speed to 100mm/s, Geeetech THUNDER allows users to print at the speed of 50-300mm/s with acceleration of 5000mm/²for X-axis and 4000mm² for Y-axis. According to the complexity of the 3D model, the printing time is saved by 30%-70%. While printing with high speed, the print quality is not degraded. It offers 4 pre-set printing modes: Slow mode, Normal mode, Fast mode, Crazy mode. THUNDER also enables a user mode which users can set and share their customized parameters.Innovative Technologies, All for Achieving Fast Speed 3D PrintingThe excellent speed of the THUNDER 3D printer is achieved by all-metal construction, X/Y axis closed-loop control, advanced software algorithm, Y axis damping mechanism, 5 cooling fans in hotend, dual CPU control and high efficient extrusion system.The all-metal construction design increases the weight of the machine, reducing the center of gravity of the machine and allowing fast speeds and extreme acceleration. THUNDER adopts closed-loop driver. Compared with open-loop driver, when using the same stepper motor, closed-loop driver can produce greater torque, allowing the printer to intelligently monitor the printing process and response in real time, the printed model is not easy to dislocate. Combined with the dual CPU control, thunder enables to allocate and manage tasks effectively and response immediately in high speed printing.Geeetech THUNDER specially designed a professional damping structure for the Y axis, which intelligently manages the speed changing and largely reduces the vibration rate of the machine. It allows smoother movement for the hotbed.To cope with high speed printing, THUNDER sports a high efficient extrusion system with dual-drive gear extruder, large volume nozzle and up to 70W heating rod. Of course, strong cooling system is a must-have feature for high speed 3D printer. Geeetech Thunder designed two high-volume cooling fans on the hot end, and to achieve high-speed single-layer printing, it also added two larger auxiliary part cooling fans. These 4 fans can be turned on with the "One-button Strong Cooling Mode" button to offer super strong cooling for the printed model. At this time, the hotend fan runs at 150% speed and auxiliary fan runs at 100%.Adds-onAlong with the THUNDER high speed 3D printer, Geeetech also developed high speed filament HS-PLA for fast speed 3D printing.Compared with normal PLA, HS-PLA has stronger fluidity in the molten state, smoother discharge in the high-speed printing process, faster curing speed and less deformation when forming. Printing with the HS-PLA filament gains faster speed, better print quality and more delicate surface. Geeetech offers the HS-PLA filament as adds-on in Geeetech THUNDER Kickstarter campaign. The price is $75 for 3 rolls and $138 for 6 rolls.Specs of THUNDER:Technology: FDMBody Material: MetalHotbed Type: Fixed HotbedBuild Plate: PC Film+Spring Steel Plate+Rubber Magnetic PlateExtruder: High Speed Dual Drive Gear ExtruderZ-axis: Dual Z-axisY-axis Reinforcement Equipment:Changable Speed Damping MechanismX/Y-axis Belt Quick Adjustment: SupportNozzle Diameter(Standard): 0.4mmNozzle Diameter(Optional): 0.2mm, 0.6mm, 0.8mmHotbed Size: 260*260mmPrinting Volume: 250*250*260mmFilament Cut Detection: SupportFilament Diameter: 1.75mmNozzle Max Temperature: 250℃Hotbed Max Temperature: 110℃Supported Filament: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABSMax Printing Speed: 300mm/sMax Acceleration: x=5000mm/s², y=4000mm/s²Hotend Fan: 4010 fan*1, PWM Control, Intelligent Temperature ControlPart Cooling Fan: 5015 fan*2, PWM Control, With Strong Cooling ModeAuxiliary Part Cooling Fan: 6020 fan*2, PWM ControlControl Board Fan: 6010 fan*1, PWM Control, Intelligent Temperature ControlX/Y/Z-axis Limit Switch: Photoelectric Limit SwitchAuto-leveling Sensor: Hall SensorCPU: ARM Cortex-M4 Core, 168MHzMotion Controller CPU: ARM Cortex-M3 Core, 72MHzDisplay: 3.5-inch Color Touch ScreenPrinting Lighting: White LEDPort: USB device, TF, USB Flash DiskX/YMotor Control: Closed-Loop ControlZ1/Z2 Motor Control: Silent DriverHotend Heating Power: 70wDefault Modes: Slow Mode/ Normal Mode/ Fast Mode/ Crazy ModeUser Mode: Users Can Set the Printing Parameters by Using the Smartto Kit Tool on PCBreak-Resume printing Function: SupportFilament Cut Detection: SupportPassword Lock Screen Protection: SupportHotend Strong Cold Mode: SupportHotbed Leveling: Auto-leveling/ Manual LevelingOne Button to Strong Cooling Mode: SupportPower Input: AC 115/230V, 50/60HzPowe Supply: 350WSlicer: Cura, PrusaSlicer, EasyPrint LiteSlicer Supported OS: MacOS, WindowsMachine Size: 472(L)*488(W) *525(H)mmPackage Size: 553(L)*544(W) *330(H)mmNet Weight: 10.7kgPacking Weight: 13.4kg

Geeetech Thunder 3D Printer Official Introduction