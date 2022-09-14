Spiceware Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Spiceware a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Spiceware a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.
Based in Seoul, Spiceware is an ISO and CSA-certified cloud services provider known for driving information protection technology in the cloud. Committed to making remote workspace safe at an affordable price, Spiceware provides a comprehensive and secure cloud-based data protection service as SaaS for its global customers in the era of digital transformation.
The company's latest product, Spiceware One ZTS, is an integrated security management service that solves security loopholes caused by increasing remote work as well as use of cloud and collaborative SaaS apps. It protects the overall IT environment including users, data, and devices by providing device/ID authentication, data backup and recovery, data encryption, access history management and access control while the proxy server provides a real-time protection against malware and phishing attacks.
"I am so proud of our employees and partners for their dedication and hard work,” said KJ Kim, Founder and CEO of Spiceware. “We know that the work you are doing is transforming the world as we know it and our technology will continue to the efforts to create a secure digital world that is free from data security compliance and data security risks.”
“Spiceware is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”
About Spiceware
Spiceware is a SaaS cybersecurity company that securely protects sensitive data of SMBs in finance, fintech, telecommunications and healthcare sectors by providing data encryption, management, and anonymization of personally identifiable information as well as Zero Trust Data Access for companies going remote. For more information visit https://www.spicewareone.com
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
