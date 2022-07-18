Spiceware Offers an Innovative Zero Trust Security Solution for Businesses Looking to Protect Their Cloud Data
With product like Spiceware One ZTS, Spiceware is dedicated to creating a secure digital world that is free from data compliance and security risks.SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world is entering a full-fledged digital transformation era, the need for digital safety has become more important than ever. Cybersecurity sector has been growing in demand and Korean startups are coming up with innovative services.
Spiceware is a leader in the field of cybersecurity with its unique data security products and services to suit the changing cloud environment. The company has been developing cloud-based protection services for businesses looking to protect their data safely and efficiently.
Established in 2017, the company began with a personal information encryption product allowing businesses to manage sensitive data like name, phone number, address, credit card number, etc in accordance with global privacy protection regulations and guidelines. The product eventually developed into a comprehensive PII (Personally Identifiable Information) Lifecycle Platform that manages the entire lifecycle of PII from beginning to the end, from access log management to destruction of PII, ensuring the users’ “right to be forgotten”.
However, the journey did not stop there. With companies migrating to the cloud and workers going remote, Spiceware realized tracking the flow of data is getting more challenging by day for companies in the era of digital transformation post Covid-era. The company implemented the data-centric approach to the Zero Trust idea, based on its core philosophy that the most secure way to prevent data breach is to protect data itself.
It released Spiceware One ZTS, an integrated security management service that solves security loopholes caused by increasing remote work as well as use of cloud and collaboration tools. It protects the overall IT environment including users, data, and devices.
It provides device/ID authentication, data backup and recovery, data encryption, access history management and access control while the proxy server provides a real-time protection against malware and phishing attacks. Spiceware continues its efforts to create a secure digital world that is free from data security compliance and data security risks.
