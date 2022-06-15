Spiceware Successfully Launches Spiceware One ZTS at RSAC 2022
The market response for Spiceware One ZTS is much better than we expected confirming again that in the U.S., zero trust security is the much needed service for today’s customers.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, U.S.A, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiceware officially announced the launch of Spiceware One during day 1 of RSAC 2022, the world’s largest cyber-security exhibition, held for 4 days starting on June 6 in San Francisco, Moscone Center.
Spiceware One ZTS is a software as a service (SaaS) security service that can protect the entire scope of the IT environment such as the user’s data and devices in accordance with the current trend where cloud and remote work are rapidly expanding.
Through the security web gate (SWG), it can record the details of data accessors stored on the web, such as collaboration tools or cloud storage, and prevent phishing sites in advance.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can detect abnormal data access or use, and send admin alarms or clarification requests to the violator, minimizing the risk of data leakage.
Since users can check the work in progress such as data editing, modification, deletion, it can prevent data leakage and losses caused by insiders and successfully support data recovery with pre-backup in case of infection from ransomware. It provides various authentication functions, such as multifactor authentication (MFA), easy login (SSO) and so on, thus enabling users to use the internal system easily and safely.
“The market response for Spiceware One ZTS is much better than we expected,” said KJ Kim, Founder and CEO of Spiceware, “confirming again that in the U.S., zero trust security is the much needed service for today’s customers. We will use this conference as an opportunity to establish business partnerships as we make entry to the expansive U.S. market.”
