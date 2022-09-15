Katie Sax hands over her heart-opening premier album, Close Your Eyes
Portland newcomer, Katie Sax, shares a coming-of-age journey on her debut album, Close Your Eyes, with Portland’s BentBeat Productions.
Music was my escape, the one thing I could turn to. I guess you could say that I used it as my own, personal kind of therapy.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No, Katie doesn’t play the sax, but she does get that question on occasion. Growing up in a small town, and like many others, struggled with discouragement and gloom as she sought to find her place. Everyone searches for a different outlet, and she was no different. While sitting at her piano, Katie decided that her story needed a soundtrack.
— Katie Sax
“I really needed to know who I was as a person, so I turned to music.” Katie recalled, “To not sugar-coat it, I was depressed. Music was my escape, the one thing I could turn to. I guess you could say that I used it as my own, personal kind of therapy.”
Katie’s story developed in the years following as she simultaneously grew as a songwriter and artist. She was serving on the music team at her church-on-the-corner in Tigard, which is where she drew the attention of Dave Beatty at BentBeat Productions.
“The BentBeat Team had just finished recording one of Katie’s early songs in February of 2020. When, all the sudden, we had to change the way we went about preparing a full-length album,” said Beatty, referring to the pandemic shutdown that included music studios. “I assigned producer Krista Westfall to collaborate with Katie. They spent a lot of time working from home, writing and polishing the songs that would become Close Your Eyes.”
The work features performances by Portland-area musicians such as: Jordan Sings (@jordansingspdx), regularly seen performing on the Portland International Airport concourses, on the duet “Til I Die,” pianist Tim Downing (Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey), guitar player Austin Kvalvik (Nathaniel Chapman, Matthew Aarness), and violinist Maddie Desmond, prominently appearing with Downing on both the title track, “Close Your Eyes,” and on the album’s first single, “Complicated.”
“I am grateful to the team I worked with. Just being in the room as the songs grew and changed, was crazy in the best way.” Katie continued. “I really hope that people hear my music and find something that they can relate to on a deeper level than just another song on the radio.”
Katie is looking forward to writing more songs, traveling and sharing her music everywhere she goes.
You can find Katie at katiesax.com and on social media at @katie_sax
Close Your Eyes album is available for sale on Amazon, and is streaming now on Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify and wherever you find great music.
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is based in Portland, Oregon. Focusing on partnering with musicians to write, record, and release high quality broadcast-level music through streaming services, social media and traditional distribution. Entire catalog is available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and all major music sites. Please join in supporting musicians.
Complicated (Official Lyric Video) - Katie Sax