CCHR: Parental Rights and the Mental Health Law, What Parents Need to Know

It is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their minor children.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Your right as a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of your minor child is fundamental.

The interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children is recognized as a fundamental liberty protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

It is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their minor children.

The seminar is designed to empower parents through an understanding of the Florida Parents’ Bill of Rights and how they can better protect their children.

It is important for parents to know and understand their rights. Our hope is that by making this information widely available we can help prevent abuse of these rights and better protect children.”
— Diane Stein, CCHR Florida
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is sponsoring a complimentary seminar to better educate parents on how to protect their children from improper use of the mental health law.

The event is being held on Wednesday – September 21st from 6:00pm - 7:00pm at the headquarters for CCHR Florida located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater.

Almost 36,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations, called a Baker Act, were initiated on children during 2019/2020. Mental health human rights advocates, such as CCHR, have long charged these seizures of children circumvented the rights of parents and in many cases were in fact a violation of the intent of the existing law. Thanks to the efforts of CCHR and other mental health activists, bills passed during the 2021 legislative session – the School Safety Bill and the Parents’ Bill of Rights – now offer new layers of protection that give back to parents their right to choose when it comes to their children’s mental health. [1]

Winner of the 2022 Social Impact Award for their work to help protect a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their child, CCHR is a nonprofit watchdog organization that is dedicated to the reformation of mental health and created this seminar to ensure parents know their rights. [2]

The learning objectives for the seminar are:

#1 To understand some of the basic rights parents have in Florida,
#2 To learn the process of how a child can be Baker Acted at school and what a parent can do to better protect their child.
#3 To review options parents have concerning the health and mental health of their children

For more information on the Baker Act, the Parents’ Bill of Rights or to reserve a seat for the seminar, please call 800-782-2878.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Sources:
[1] Costly and Cruel
https://www.splcenter.org/sites/default/files/com_special_report_baker_act_costly_and_cruel.pdf
[2] CCHR Florida Wins the 2022 Social Impact Award: Campaign Protects Children and Parental Rights https://www.cchrflorida.org/cchr-florida-wins-the-2022-social-impact-award-campaign-protects-children-and-parental-rights/

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 727-422-8820
The Right to Help - As a parent in Florida, you have the right to help your minor child in a time of crisis before the initiation of a Baker Act.

About

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

