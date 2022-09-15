Submit Release
A MUSICAL INDICTMENT IS DELIVERED IN NEW SINGLE - BAD CANNOT BE GOOD - BY PAUL NOURIGAT

Album Cover - Complex Truths

Calling out bad actors on the political stage, Indie Singer-songwriter's new single previews the candor found on his coming album, Complex Truths.

Complex Truths presents a more serious side to the musician ... He fearlessly places his wit and wisdom into his artistry, and the results should appeal to all types of music fans.”
— Ken Morton, Editor, Highwire Daze Magazine
PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released today on major musical streaming sites, Bad Cannot Be Good is a new Americana single that calls out political leaders who undermine the constitution. Indie Singer-songwriter Paul Nourigat wants the song to rally all Americans, regardless of their political party, saying ““I'm non-political, but expect integrity from the people we hire to govern, and also their respect for our rules of the road. Political side-shows have distracted us for too long, and we need to get back to the business of serving our people, rebuilding our strength, and realizing our potential as a beacon for the good of humanity.”

Nourigat's November 1st album – Complex Truths – will include Bad Cannot Be Good, plus 9 originals wrapped in soulful folk ballads and guitar-driven rockers. On the album, he presents his view of each complex truth, including privacy protection, greed, homelessness, mental health, water rights, aging, mindfulness, environment, and war, with each song profiled on his website. His lyrics and vocals are accompanied by instrumentalists from Portland, Austin, England, and Italy. A Ukrainian artist illustrated his album cover (shown here), and Ukrainian videographers are providing footage for him to present the realities of war in a music video based on his coming song “Same Old Replay”. The album is being mixed and mastered in Portland, and will be also be available on CD for people who do not stream their music.

The 63 year old singer-songwriter came to music late in life, during Covid, with Complex Truths now emerging as his fourth major musical project in just 2 years. 28 originals have been released, with 95 others ready for future albums or licensing. His prolific writing springs from a life of diverse experiences, beginning with his birth into a US Military family in Taiwan. Nourigat lived in 12 different homes in his youth, moving to Turkey, back to the US, then Germany, before settling in Portland, Oregon, when his father was sent to the Vietnam war. His travels continued over the last 40 years with his wife, while raising 3 children in Portland, authoring ten books, and consulting for individuals, companies, and communities.

Artist website: www.paulnourigat.com/complex-truths

Interview: https://highwiredaze.com/2022/08/05/paulnourigatint1/

Lisa Marie
FarBeyond Music
+1 503-683-3013
email us here

