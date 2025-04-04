Hang On Tight - Encouraged In New Lead Single "Sliding Side To Side" By Paul Nourigat

Cover art for Sliding Side To Side, lead single by Paul Nourigat Cover art - Curious Directions - album by Paul Nourigat

Indie Singer-songwriter's lead single and music video delivers a positive groove around life’s wild ride, and the spirit that gets us through tough times.

Nourigat has harbored these talents for many years, but they’ve been unleashed upon the world now, and many listeners will deem him an important new musical voice, especially in such troubled times.” — Eric Jarvis - The Hollywood Digest

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released April 4th on major musical streaming sites, Sliding Side To Side is a new lead single that encourages listeners to remain hopeful, as indie singer-songwriter Paul Nourigat reflects on his decades of life’s ups-and-downs. His encouraging lyrics are wrapped in an infectious rock groove, highlighted by Italian guitarist Michele Caccavale, and childhood pal Brent Wise on backing vocals.The single precedes this October’s release of Nourigat's sixth album – Curious Directions . The album is filled with 15 originals that play to the many forks in the roads of life, the various paths chosen by the listener, or ones that were chosen for them. His relatable storytelling is wrapped in soulful Americana ballads, with diverse instrumental arrangements, as he continues to engage artists around the world to deliver unique sounds for his creations, while sticking to a central theme for each album.Says Nourigat ... "Life has been, and will continue to be challenging from time to time. We're in a particularly uncomfortable place right now and many people are naturally questioning the future. Having experienced this over and over for the past 60 years, I get the anxiety, but also know that worry does little for us."The 66 year old singer-songwriter came to music late in life, during Covid, with Curious Directions now emerging as his sixth album in just 4 years, including 53 original tracks. With over 200 songs yet to be produced from his growing lyrical catalog, listeners are continually introduced to relatable stories. His prolific writing stems from his life of highly diverse experiences, beginning with his birth into a US Military family in Taiwan, living in multiple countries and 12 different homes in his youth, before settling in Portland, Oregon.

Sliding Side To Side

