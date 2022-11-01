COMPLEX TRUTHS - DELIVERED IN TIMELY AMERICANA ALBUM BY PAUL NOURIGAT

In his 3rd Americana album, Indie Singer-Songwriter calls our troubled world to task, while offering solutions to improve the quality of life for all.

Paul Nourigat isn’t a dilettante preaching from his soapbox but, instead, a thoughtful and urgent voice with imagination to spare. This is music that will live far beyond the moment.” — Anne Hollister - The Indie Source

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Late-life musician Paul Nourigat's unconventional path through the music world takes another leap with the release of his Complex Truths album today. Ten original tracks confront top societal challenges, delivered with remedies the artist says can “save us from us”. His relatable story-telling is woven into guitar-driven rockers, folk ballads, and country foot-tappers. The album is streaming on Spotify and other major platforms, with CDs available through his website, and music videos on his YouTube channel.Holding nothing back, 3 of the album’s 10 tracks deliver powerful musical indictments - and the sentencing - of opioid crisis profiteers, promoters of war, and corrupt politicians. The remaining tracks confront major quality-of-life topics, including data privacy and brain health, natural preservation, financial struggle, mindfulness, aging, and mutual respect. The album closes with “Mind In A Bind”, a deep blues-rock track addressing the massive opportunity for improving mental health. To enrich the album’s multi-genre vibe, Nourigat collaborated with musicians in Milan, London, and Austin, complimenting his hometown team of musicians and production experts in Portland, Oregon. He engaged a Ukrainian artist to illustrate the album cover (shown here), and her countrymen provided war footage to support his music video for “Same Old Replay”, the 2nd track on the album, which demonizes war-mongers past and present.Eric Jarvis of THE HOLLYWOOD DIGEST says “Paul Nourigat has obviously harbored these talents for many years, but they’ve been unleashed upon the world now, and many listeners will deem him an important new musical voice, especially in such troubled times.“After 3 decades of consulting for businesses, authoring 10 books, and raising 3 children, Nourigat bought his 1st guitar at age 60. Within weeks, Covid delivered a career pause, thus birthing his musical life, and producing 3 albums and an EP days before his 64th birthday. A prolific writer, his catalog has expanded to 125 songs, with 97 ready for recording and licensing in the years ahead.Born into a US military family in Taipei, throughout his childhood Nourigat lived in 12 different homes from Germany to Turkey before settling in Oregon, with his wife for the past 40 years. Constantly exploring the world, he brings the wisdom of decades well-traveled to his Complex Truths.

