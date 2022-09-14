Rosa Announces New DueDiligenceMD Pharma Asset Research Service and AI/ML Capabilities for PhysioPD
Rosa adds DueDiligienceMD Pharma Asset Demand Research to ForecastMD Market Modeling and AI and Machine Learning Capabilities for PhysioPD ResearchSAN CARLOS, CA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of our 20th Anniversary of providing guidance to Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies from “Mechanism to Market”, and, in response to overwhelming client demand, Rosa & Co. is now offering DueDiligenceMD in addition to our ForecastMD™ Research Platform. For innovative organizations that are evaluating assets for in-licensing, partnering, or acquisition, DueDiligenceMD quantifies and explains expected physician demand for the asset, based on primary market research and an Excel®-based Revenue Model. DueDiligenceMD projects are typically completed within two weeks.
To learn more about DueDiligenceMD, please watch the webinar titled, “Injecting Reality Into Commercial Due Diligence for In-Licensing, Partnering or Purchasing Pharmaceutical Assets in Development,” with Bill Brastow, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Rosa & Co. LLC at https://rosaandco.com/webinars/2022/injecting-reality-into-the-commercial-due-diligence-process-for-in-licensing-partnering-or-purchasing-pharmaceutical-assets-in-development.
In parallel, Rosa & Co. is enhancing our best-in-class PhysioPD® Research with strategic use of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) techniques. PhysioPD Research provides biological context, facilitates insight into dynamics and causality, and supports hypothesis generation. Adding AI/ML techniques to PhysioPD Research speeds the identification of networks from data, supports empirical model and Virtual Patient creation, and enriches the insights extracted from simulation results.
Details regarding the new DueDiligenceMD offering and AI/ML Techniques with PhysioPD Research will be coming soon to the Rosa website at www.rosaandco.com. For additional information regarding ForecastMD, DueDiligenceMD, or PhysioPD Research, please contact: bizdev@rosaandco.com.
About Rosa & Co.
Rosa & Co. was established in 2002 to assist life science companies from Mechanism to Market with its PhysioPD and ForecastMD Research Platforms.
PhysioPD Research is a powerful component of modern drug development. A proven quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) approach that complements the expertise and experience of clinicians and research teams, PhysioPD Research guides more effective experimental and trial design and enables a deeper understanding of empirical data. This research allows for dramatically mor effective learning about the connection of drug and disease mechanisms to relevant preclinical and clinical outcomes, supporting more confident decisions at all stages in research and development.
The PhysioPD portfolio dovetails exquisitely with ForecastMD. Our key capability is to credibly identify what product attributes will drive physician demand and how a product’s potential range of performance on these attributes will compare to current and future competitive options. Our clients use the study results for internal discussions about new product planning and to inform external discussions with partners and investors regarding the commercial potential for their assets.
For more information, please visit www.rosaandco.com.
Matt Marano
Rosa & Co LLC
+ +1 401-743-3788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn