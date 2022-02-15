Rosa & Co. Rebrands its Market Model Solution as ForecastMD™ Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosa & Co., known worldwide for its PhysioPD® Research, is excited to announce the launch of the ForecastMD™ Platform, a proprietary and strategic solution to support our clients' market development programs. Rosa's ForecastMD™ Platform uses the proprietary adaptive discrete choice market modeling method. This method collects higher quality information on a broader array of topics in a shorter timeframe, yielding evidence-based results. Rosa's Life Sciences clients use this proprietary, quantitative market modeling technique to inform product design decisions and commercial viability assessments.
"The ForecastMD™ Platform has been a critical tool for Life Science companies who are seeking strategic advisory across go-to-market strategies, capital fundraising, and creating competitive advantages," said Rosa's Chairman, President & CEO Ron Beaver, Ph.D. "This, plus our PhysioPD® Research, provides customized solutions for bringing assets from mechanism to market."
About Rosa & Co.
Rosa & Co was established in 2002 to assist life science companies from Mechanism to Market with its PhysioPD and ForecastMD Research Platforms.
PhysioPD Research is a powerful component of modern drug development. A proven quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) approach that complements the expertise and experience of clinicians and research teams; PhysioPD Research guides more effective experimental and trial design and enables a deeper understanding of empirical data. This research allows for dramatically more effective learning about the connection of drug and disease mechanisms to relevant preclinical and clinical outcomes, supporting more confident decisions at all stages in research and development.
The PhysioPD portfolio dovetails exquisitely with ForecastMD. Our key capability is to credibly identify what product attributes will drive physician demand and how a product's potential range of performance on these attributes will compare to current and future competitive options. Our clients use the study results for internal discussions about new product planning and inform external discussions with partners and investors regarding the commercial potential for their assets.
For more information, please visit www.rosaandco.com
Jack Capponi
