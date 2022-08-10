Dr. Bill Brastow to present a webinar on Injecting Reality into Commercial Due Diligence for Pharmaceutical Assets
Rosa Market Modeling presents "Injecting Reality into Commercial Due Diligence for In-Licensing, Partnering or Purchasing Pharmaceutical Assets in Development"SAN CARLOS, CA, US, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosa & Co. LLC today announced that Dr. Bill Brastow, Chief Technology Officer for Rosa Market Modeling, will present a webinar titled, "Injecting Reality into Commercial Due Diligence for In-Licensing, Partnering or Purchasing Pharmaceutical Assets in Development" on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm EDT as part of Rosa's ongoing monthly public webinar series.
When performing due diligence for in-licensing, partnering, or purchasing pharmaceutical assets in development, pharmaceutical and biotech companies evaluate the asset based on factors including the scientific data available, intellectual property of the asset, clinical development plan, competitive analysis of the commercial opportunity for the asset and financial analysis related to revenue projections.
Companies may attempt to complete this effort on their own or they may choose to use outside consulting firms to assist with components of the due diligence process.
This webinar will focus on how pharmaceutical and biotech companies can inject reality into the commercial opportunity analysis by measuring expected physician demand for the drug to inform revenue projections and decisions about in-licensing, partnering, or purchasing these assets.
Register for this free webinar at www.rosaandco.com/webinar. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with directions for joining the webinar. More information about the webinar series, an archive of past webinars, and a list of future webinar speakers may be found at www.rosaandco.com/webinar.
About Rosa & Co.
Rosa & Co was established in 2002 to assist life science companies from Mechanism to Market with its PhysioPD and ForecastMD Research Platforms.
PhysioPD Research is a powerful component of modern drug development. A proven quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) approach that complements the expertise and experience of clinicians and research teams; PhysioPD Research guides more effective experimental and trial design and enables a deeper understanding of empirical data. This research allows for dramatically more effective learning about the connection of drug and disease mechanisms to relevant preclinical and clinical outcomes, supporting more confident decisions at all stages in research and development.
The PhysioPD portfolio dovetails exquisitely with ForecastMD. Our key capability is to credibly identify what product attributes will drive physician demand and how a product's potential range of performance on these attributes will compare to current and future competitive options. Our clients use the study results for internal discussions about new product planning and to inform external discussions with partners and investors regarding the commercial potential for their assets.
For more information, please visit www.rosaandco.com.
Matt Marano
Rosa & Co LLC
+1 4017433788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn