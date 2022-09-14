Ethisphere’s Erica Salmon Byrne Recognized as a 2022 Modern Governance 100 Leader

Industry recognition program honors exceptional professionals in the audit, governance, compliance, ESG, and risk sectors

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced today that Erica Salmon Byrne has been recognized as one of the 2022 Modern Governance 100 recipients in the Compliance & Ethics Leader category, by Diligent, a modern governance company. The honorees were announced at the Modern Governance Summit 2022. Salmon Byrne joins honorees from a range of leading organizations including Cisco, Arthur J. Gallagher, and Nissan Motor Corp.

“Long before ESG was on the minds of senior leaders, Erica had an unwavering dedication to enabling companies to advance business integrity, transparency, and actions that support the greater good. She has been integral in bringing together senior leaders to collaborate on best-in-class approaches through the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and global forums. She regularly shares data of the practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies so that others can learn and improve,” said Tim Erblich, CEO of Ethisphere. “We are delighted to see this validation of Erica’s ongoing efforts.”

Salmon Byrne is known throughout the industry for her leadership in advancing Ethisphere’s mission to leverage ethics, compliance and governance data to help educate professionals from around the world on best practices. She plays a pivotal role in encouraging companies to align to leading practices by qualifying for the World’s Most Ethical Companies® distinction. (Applications for the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies are open until November 18, 2022.)

For more than a decade, Erica has led the creation, development, and execution of Ethisphere’s Ethics Quotient survey process. This in-depth assessment asks World’s Most Ethical Companies applicants more than 200 questions in areas such as compliance, culture, ESG, governance, community involvement, and reputation.

Under Erica’s leadership, the data collected through the Ethics Quotient survey has helped Ethisphere set global standards for ethical companies to follow. Companies that do not receive World’s Most Ethical Companies honors receive a report that allows them to understand how their practices align with those of honorees, and to tap resources and guidance for improvement.

“Congratulations to my fellow honorees for their leadership in guiding their organizations on the journey to a better world,” said Salmon Byrne. “The cohort I am in includes tremendously accomplished individuals whose work I have long admired. The belief that there is no competition in compliance is at the heart of all we do here at Ethisphere. As a result of that, I am always looking for ways to cross-pollinate best practices from one industry to the next to better manage people-created risk, and this list of honorees is a wonderful source of inspiration.”

This year’s Modern Governance 100 program has evolved to include five categories highlighting key areas of modern governance. These include Audit & Analytics All Star; Boards & Governance Innovator; Compliance & Ethics Leader; ESG, Diversity & Climate Trailblazer; and Risk & Strategy Advisor.

