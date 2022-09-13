Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,856 in the last 365 days.

Groma brings AI-assisted solutions to renewable energy industry

Groma GPS & Machine Automation logo on Groma controller background with pile driver

Groma GPS & Machine Automation

Technology company Groma is positioned to lead the industry toward new horizons with its official launch.

Groma is available to help you efficiently develop your own solutions in machine control & automation, hardware/software, and other key technology needs,”
— CEO Patrick Morgan
ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groma brings AI-assisted solutions to renewable energy industry

Technology company Groma is positioned to lead the industry toward new horizons with its official launch. Driven by a community of engineers, leaders, and developers from Türkiye, the United States, and virtually all over the world, Groma’s dedicated research & development facility is introducing the next stage in IT advancements though their cutting-edge AI technology solutions. Their vision is to introduce platforms that allow people and machines to work together in the fields of software, mechanical product design, simulation, electronics, and hydraulics.

“Groma is available to help you efficiently develop your own solutions in machine control & automation, hardware/software, and other key technology needs,” said CEO Patrick Morgan.

Such needs include capturing data for required reporting which is something Groma’s GlinQ package can deliver with ease. The current patent-pending evolving platform will present the most accurate software and efficient hardware that reduces time and expense for SolarPV operators on a global scale. Data analytics will not only assist in operation, but will also help improve automation performance and help impact the bottom line for operators.

Whether it’s automated operation, software enhancement, or connected machine optimization, Groma stands at the ready to bring every sector into the future.

# # #

Groma GPS & Machine Automation is located in GOSB Teknopark Türkiye as a wholly owned member of the BuildRE business family which is headquartered in Houston, TX. The company’s focus is developing innovative GPS and Automation features as part of the overall research and development for the BuildRE solar energy group.

Patrick Morgan
BuildRE, LLC
+1 480-258-9543
email us here

You just read:

Groma brings AI-assisted solutions to renewable energy industry

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.