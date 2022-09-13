Chicago Entrepreneur Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Sonographer, Specialist and Patient on a single screen consulting and viewing real time imaging while viewing the position of the probe and patient..
Timothy Kelley, CEO of TeleRay, has been Named to NSBA Leadership Council
As a small-business owner, it is extremely important to be involved in advocacy of policy-making when it comes to laws and regulations that affect the backbone of America.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy Kelley, CEO of TeleRay, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Mr. Kelley, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
— Timothy Kelley
“As a small-business owner, it is extremely important to be involved in advocacy of policy-making when it comes to laws and regulations that affect the backbone of America,” stated Mr. Kelley. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Born and raised in the Chicago area, Mr. Kelley, working for TDK, expanded CDs and DVDs as a format of exchange in radiology throughout North and South America and the European community. Upon leaving TDK, he founded his own radiological recording company Nautilus Medical to develop medical recording software. During this time, Mr. Kelley applied his experience with medical information recorded on CDs to develop a new business model of disseminating key information on a platform for medical professionals that include patient information from disparate EMR systems as a complete patient profile for exchange. After Nautilus, he formed TeleRay as a medical communications platform that connects image management, storage, results, and patient data through a telehealth network. TeleRay allows for face-to-face consultations while viewing images and results for consent with better understanding resulting in better outcomes.
Mr. Kelley joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Tim Kelley as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
About TeleRay: TeleRay is a technology leader with the only telehealth radiology platform for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. can be found in more than 30 countries.
