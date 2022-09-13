Interluxe.com Announces Sept. 26 Auction of $1.8 Million, Historic 6,926 Sq. Ft. Family Compound in Sumter, SC
Portion of Sale Proceeds Donated to CharityCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe, a leader in luxury real estate auctions, announced its latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings, a historic four-structure private family English Tudor Revival style compound on 1.09 plus acres designed by Swedish architect J. Carroll Johnson, who was University of South Carolina’s first resident architect, in Sumter, South Carolina. Previously listed for $1.8 million, the bidding for 403 West Calhoun St. in Sumter’s historic district, an hour East of Columbia, will begin online only Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. (EDT), with a starting bid of $500K at Interluxe.com.
The property to be auctioned is owned by Archie Parnell Jr., a notable international tax attorney, who grew up Sumter, S.C. Mr. and Mrs. Parnell acquired 403 West Calhoun St. in 2006 and then as the surrounding properties became available purchased those too, as a means to keep his family close. Mr. Parnell wanted all his family to be together on this property, including his late parents, Sara Dickerson Parnell and Archie William Parnell, longtime Sumter residents and his two daughters.
The primary residence, guest house, carriage house and pool house comprise close to 7,000 square feet and is in Sumter’s historic district on tree-lined Calhoun Street. The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom main house features numerous decorative elements, such as a carved mantle fireplace, decorative recessed shelving, and a covered front porch. The 2-bedroom guest house was architecturally enhanced with Tudor-style accents and is connected to the main house via covered walkway. A carriage house, featuring a 2-car garage and second-floor apartment, was designed in the English Tudor style to complement the original two structures.
The private retreat is meticulously landscaped to include multiple gardens and walkways, creating a truly serene atmosphere. Additionally, the property features a 20’x40’ saltwater pool and pool house, complete with office, studio and kitchenette. Ideally located, the property is within walking distance of Sumter’s charming downtown. Rich in history, Sumter traces its roots back to the American Revolutionary War and is in the Carolina Backcountry.
The Parnell family will donate a portion of sale proceeds to help people in need of tax help but who cannot afford it.
“Given that working in the tax field has been good to Sarah and me, and given that Sumter was where I was originally bitten by the tax bug, my wife and I would like to gift money from the sale to a Low Income Tax Clinic in South Carolina,” said Archie Parnell Jr., whose alma mater, The University of South Carolina School of Law, is working to sponsor a Low Income Tax Clinic (LITC) and applying for a grant from the IRS. The LITC helps to assist in-need taxpayers in disputes with the IRS.
Mr. Parnell’s late mother, Sara Dickerson Parnell, worked part-time for the IRS and then on her own, often helped those in need in the Sumter community with their taxes. When Mr. Parnell was a child, he remembered a well-known farmer with a box of documents knocking on the door asking his mother for help.
“It impressed me as a small child that a well-known local farmer asked for my mother’s help and then showed such relief when he handed her the box. It stayed with me and piqued my interest in the tax field,” said Mr. Parnell Jr. “The donation will honor my mother who unbeknownst to her, set me on my tax law path in government, business and now academia.”
Previews of the Historic Sumter Family Compound for prospective buyers and representatives are from Friday through Saturday, Sept. 23-24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment to view the property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
Interluxe provides sellers the ability to control the sale in many ways, including the ability to select the date of the sale and closing.
“In this rapidly price changing market, Interluxe provides buyers with the transparency of seeing other buyer’s bids, without fear of a lost opportunity because they didn’t know they needed to offer more,” said Stacy M. Kirk, Director of Client Development, Interluxe.
Brokers are fully protected. More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12536. See Auction Terms and Conditions at Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers, and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is the most valuable in the industry. For more information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctns on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
