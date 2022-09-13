ACS Solutions Introduces New Vertical Business Strategy

Clients to Benefit from Industry Specific Solutions Designed to Drive Digital Transformation Journeys

Our ability to deliver business and technology solutions is at the core of our commitment to client satisfaction, and our new SBUs will enhance our capabilities to deliver...” — Raj Sardana, CEO of ACS Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its transition to Innova Solutions and to enhance client success through continued innovation, ACS Solutions has unveiled plans to implement a new vertical business strategy comprised of three strategic business units (SBUs).

The leading global technology services organization has selected Vaibhav Srivastava as the new President of Healthcare, Insurance, & Life Sciences SBU (HIL). Additionally, Madhuri Kakarla will serve as Chief Delivery Officer for the company. The ACS announcement follows a recent strategic leadership team build-out, which saw the appointment of Anthony Lange as President of Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) and Europe Strategic Business Units and Punish Malhotra as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales & Partnerships. Continuing the build-out of the global HR team, Brenda Niehaus will now serve as the Group Vice President of Human Resources.

ACS cites the importance of vertical markets as the catalyst behind the introduction of its three new business units. Working closely with clients to gauge their evolving needs, it has identified a desire for a wider range of industry specific offerings designed to guide businesses throughout their digital transformation journeys. The company anticipates a significant expansion of each unit—helping propel ACS towards its targeted goal for future revenue growth.

“We are building out our SBUs with additional delivery hubs and centers of excellence on a worldwide basis,” said Raj Sardana, CEO of ACS Solutions. “Our ability to deliver business and technology solutions is at the core of our commitment to client satisfaction, and our new SBUs will enhance our capabilities to deliver digital transformation solutions at a rapid pace.”

From on-premise to SaaS to the public cloud, ACS Solutions’ SBUs will provide segment-specific offerings tailored to generate business value for clients across banking & finance, CMT, and HIL.

About ACS Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, ACS Solutions along with its subsidiaries, employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue of over $2.7B. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, ACS Solutions delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.