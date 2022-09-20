AccuKnox Selected to Join 5G Open Innovation Lab Development Program Bringing Zero Trust Security to the 5G Ecosystem
AccuKnox, recipient of NSF Convergence Accelerator focused on “Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure.” joins the 5G Open Innovation Lab
"CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox Selected to Join 5G Open Innovation Lab Development Program
Bringing Zero Trust Security to the 5G Ecosystem
AccuKnox, the leader in Zero Trust Security, has formally joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab’s (“5GOILab”) Fall 2022 program. The founding corporate partners that support the Lab include Amdocs, Avanade, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, F5, Intel, Microsoft, Spirent, T-Mobile, and VMware. Read the press release from 5G Labs here announcing the fall cohort.
“We feel privileged to be selected by an incredibly prestigious organization like 5G Open Innovation Lab,” said Nat Natraj, co-founder and CEO, AccuKnox.
AccuKnox is the recipient of NSF Convergence Accelerator focused on the research topic “Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure.”
“This partnership with 5G Open Labs is a huge achievement for AccuKnox and is a testament to their continued innovation in Zero Trust security. While the business benefits of 5G are incalculable, the concomitant security challenges are immense and the technical solution approaches are non-trivial. AccuKnox’s highly differentiated Intellectual Property, their Opensource led solution to the problem and their on-going R&D partnership with SRI International make AccuKnox uniquely qualified to deliver a market leading solution to a very important problem, one that has a large market potential,” said Nicolas M. Chaillan, Founder of Learn with Nic, former U.S. Air Force and Space Force Chief Software Officer (CSO)
“We’re excited to see where AccuKnox can go with the support of our ecosystem,” said Jim Brisimitzis, General Partner of 5G Open Innovation Labs. “The landscape for cybersecurity is changing faster than ever before. AccuKnox’s approach to Zero Trust is very innovative and differentiated and helps its customers leverage the benefits of 5G while mitigating the security exposure.”
AccuKnox joins 15 other participants in the sixth cohort of the 12-week program, getting underway this week to develop solutions encompassing a broad range of technologies including AI, advanced robotic, drone and vehicle automation technologies, cybersecurity, and more, all leveraging 5G capabilities.
The Lab also announced this week industry leaders SK Telecom, GAF, and Deloitte have joined the 15 other enterprise and industry leaders in sponsoring and participating in the Lab. They will work directly with Lab cohorts to provide business and technical mentorship and partner on potential proof of concept, go-to-market, and other engagements and opportunities.
87 startups have participated in the Bellevue, WA, based Lab program since its inception in 2020. The Lab also connects startups with over 100 venture capital investors participating in the ecosystem and technical engagements. Since the 5G Open Innovation Lab’s program inception in 2020, participating startups and alumni have raised a lifetime total of $1.154B with several exits valued at $200+M.
About 5G Open Labs.
The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.
About AccuKnox Inc.
AccuKnox‘s Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is built in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal patented inventions in the areas of Container Security, Anomaly Detection, and Data Provenance. AccuKnox delivers comprehensive Zero Trust security for Network, Application (K8, VM), and Data across Cloud, IoT/Edge, and 5G environments, and AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is a core contributor to Kubernetes Runtime Security platform, and AccuKnox’s CNCF project, KubeArmor, has received 180,000+ downloads. Visit www.accuknox.com or follow us on Twitter (@accuknox).
AccuKnox is a registered trademark of AccuKnox, Inc. in the United States.
AccuKnox 5G Security