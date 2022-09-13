Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,902 in the last 365 days.

Patrick Zarrelli Unveils New Cutting-Edge Website for SFL.Media

Digital Marketing Services

SFL Media

South Florida Media

Patrick Zarrelli has unveiled a new cutting-edge website design for SFL Media while changing the way the media business works.

Patrick Zarrelli’s incredible business acumen and progressive foresight have led to the creation of one of the most revolutionary media firms in existence today.”
— Harrison Stone
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Zarrelli has launched a new cutting-edge website design for SFL Media while developing a sophisticated business model that was pioneered by the likes of Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post.

Unlike other media sites, SFL Media isn’t funded by advertising. When you look at almost any media or news website, it’ll be riddled with ads that make for a subpar reading experience at best. While also making the company beholden to its advertisers for income. Some modern news websites have full-out paywalls that only allow members to read the news of the day. At SFL Media we power and fund our online news division by selling our technology services to other businesses in need of high-end tech support and digital marketing. As such our news division is funded by technology much like the Washinton Post is funded by Amazon sales.

The SFL Media website is unfettered by the displeasing collage of ads typical of other media sites because it’s wholely funded by its technology services. By making its money through the sale of technology services like web design, web development, website security, social media management, and more. SFL Media is independently funded which means it has no need for obtrusive ads or paywalls at all. This also means all their news is completely free for readers online and always will be! This tech-funded news model makes more sense and works better in the modern media ecosphere than selling useless banner ads that sit behind a paywall.

In creating a media powerhouse that doesn’t rely on banner ads for money, Patrick Zarrelli has built a modern masterpiece of a media site that reports the news without cluttering its posts with ads or blocking potential new readers with a paywall. With its unique variety of services, SFL Media is wholly independent of any advertisers, as its technology services cover the costs of the news division while also making the company ultra profitable. One of these main income drivers is website management plans that the SFL Media technology team sells to other businesses. In these website managmenet plans, SFL Media takes care of the business's website, social media, technology, and online ads. So that the business owner can focus on what they do best, running their business!

It’s time for a new kind of media site, it’s time for sustainable free news online, and that time has come with Zarrelli's new business model of tech service-funded news. SFL Media is a harbinger of a newer, more modern model for media sites around the country. It also represents a new model for how the news can be reported in the digital age, while remaining profitable, without depending on advertisements to stay afloat. This new paradigm also benefits the SFL Media sales team since tech services are easy to sell and produce better, longer lasting, clients than advertising sales do.

In summary, Patrick Zarrelli’s incredible business acumen and progressive foresight have led to the creation of one of the most revolutionary media firms in existence today. That firm is SFL.Media and they are "internet genius for hire" with a massive free news division, instead of a marketing department. Because when you write the news, you don't need to buy ads from other news companies! When asked about his modern business model for SFL Media. Zarrelli said "In the future all news organizations will be set up this way. I'm just the first person to put it on paper."


About SFL Media

SFL Media is a technology services-based company and the leading free news website in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Press Release By South Florida Media

Patrick Zarrelli
SFL Media Firm
+1 954-740-7900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Patrick Zarrelli Unveils New Cutting-Edge Website for SFL.Media

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.