GlobalAir.com develops first aviation industry scam-fighting program
GlobalAir.com has created a system that can assess and evaluate questionable people and/or companies showing interest in an aircraft.
We are a first in the aviation industry to identify this problem and develop a universal solution that can be used by all professional aircraft brokerage firms.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce it has successfully launched its latest tool for assisting the aircraft brokerage industry – the “Scam Reports” system. Following countless requests from aircraft brokers, GlobalAir.com has created a system that can assess and evaluate questionable people and/or companies showing interest in an aircraft.
— Jeffrey Carrithers
“We are a first in the aviation industry to identify this problem and develop a universal solution that can be used by all professional aircraft brokerage firms,” said GlobalAir.com President and CEO Jeffrey Carrithers.
The “Scam Reports” system is only available to the aircraft brokerage industry. Brokers can access the system to post people, their email address, telephone number, company, and most importantly the scam that people are pushing. Called “Posers” in the system, brokers from around the world will now have the ability to search and review any questionable inquiry or contact they have received from any resource.
Brokers only need to have an account with GlobalAir.com and log in to their dashboard. The system is free and accessible to any professional aircraft broker or firm.
The “Scam Report” is the latest service GlobalAir.com has developed to deter scam/spam/viruses. GlobalAir.com also has internal systems that locate and remove known people and companies that submit inquires through the aircraft for sale section of its website. Our first line of defense is running all email addresses through an automatic verification process with one of our email partners. Second our analytics staff watches for patterns that show deliberate signs of deceiving the system and sellers. They are then removed and blocked from all email broadcasts and systems on GlobalAir.com. Finally, we notify anyone that has been contacted by the “Poser”.
“These countless illegal submissions cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in scams each year, not counting the amount of time and energy the brokerage industry puts into researching a person,” Carrithers said. “We’ve come up with a way to at least publicize known scammers.”
ABOUT GLOBALAIR.COM
Based at Bowman Field (KLOU) in Louisville, Kentucky, GlobalAir.com is the largest aviation resource and one of the oldest on the internet. It serves the general aviation and business aircraft communities by offering clients and online visitors a wide range of premium aircraft and aviation-related data and services. Services offered by GlobalAir.com include Aircraft For Sale, Aviation Articles, Airmail News, Airport Resource Center (ARC) that displays U.S. airport data, Aviation Business Directory, and Aviation Events all containing thousands of companies and listings. GlobalAir.com's website receives more than 340,000 unique visitors per month and has helped connect the aviation industry since 1995. GlobalAir.com's highly successful aviation magazine App "BuyPlane" has had over 65,000 downloads since its launch in late 2017.
