GlobalAir.com awards Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship for 2022-23 class
The students attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Western Michigan University, Texas Southern University and the University of North Dakota.
There were so many exceptional candidates this year, but the four young pilots that were selected had remarkably stellar credentials.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its ninth year, GlobalAir.com is proud to announce its four recipients for the 2022-23 Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship.
The students are enrolled in aviation programs at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Western Michigan University, Texas Southern University and the University of North Dakota.
Each year, the Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship provides $1,000 each to four U.S. students attending a U.S.-based college or university, who are dedicated to writing online about their flight training, flying, school, and their interest in aviation.
The scholars also get to hone their writing and social media skills working with the GlobalAir.com editorial team.
Scholars are selected based on their efforts in their academic and aviation careers, their writing abilities and their standing within their program by getting letters of recommendation from faculty or their flight instructors.
“Every year we get so many great candidates, and it is always a competitive process,” said GlobalAir.com President and CEO Jeffrey Carrithers. “There were so many exceptional candidates this year, but the four young pilots that were selected had remarkably stellar credentials. We look forward to helping them reach new heights in their careers, and we cannot wait to see how they can contribute to the aviation community through our digital platforms.”
Katherine Cabrera – Texas Southern University
Katherine has obtained her private pilot’s license and instrument rating and is now working on her commercial pilot’s license. A senior pursuing a bachelor's degree in aviation science management with a professional pilot concentration, she is a first-generation college student and pilot in her Salvadorian family.
“My biggest aspiration in life is to become an airline pilot, and while doing so, helping to inspire and influence others to chase after their wildest dreams,” she said.
Jaxon Deur – Western Michigan University
Jaxon Deur, a sophomore, earned his private pilot’s certificate in January. He is studying aviation flight science and business marketing, as he begins flight training this fall. He aspires to be a corporate pilot after finishing his degree.
Maddie Moles – Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Maddie is a private pilot residing in Chicago. She is a junior at Embry Riddle, and she wants to become a professional corporate pilot after graduation.
Robert Wilson – University of North Dakota
A senior aviation management major, Robert is pursuing his certified flight instructor certificate and wants to become an airline pilot.
“I am grateful for this scholarship and am excited to represent the strong organization of Globalair.com throughout my career,” he said.
The application window for the 2023 Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship opens in March.
ABOUT GLOBALAIR.COM
Based at Bowman Field (KLOU) in Louisville, Kentucky, GlobalAir.com is the largest aviation resource and one of the oldest on the internet. It serves the general aviation and business aircraft communities by offering clients and online visitors a wide range of premium aircraft and aviation-related data and services. Services offered by GlobalAir.com include Aircraft For Sale, Aviation Articles, Airmail News, Airport Resource Center (ARC) that displays U.S. airport data, Aviation Business Directory, and Aviation Events all containing thousands of companies and listings. GlobalAir.com's website receives more than 340,000 unique visitors per month and has helped connect the aviation industry since 1995. GlobalAir.com's highly successful aviation magazine App "BuyPlane" has had over 65,000 downloads since its launch in late 2017.
