Pilots flying to EAA AirVenture 2022 can find deals on FBO fuel prices with GlobalAir.com
As aviators deal with record fuel prices, GlobalAir.com is helping them their way to and from EAA AirVenture by posting a list of deals offered by FBOs.
We are proud to once again offer AirVenture travelers, as well as our FBO partners, an opportunity to support one another, especially in this economically challenging climate.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As aviators deal with record aircraft fuel prices, GlobalAir.com is helping them catch a break on their way to and from EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, by posting a convenient list online of deals being offered by FBOs across the country.
— Elisa Carrithers
Pilots traditionally make the summer trip to the world’s largest aviation gathering by flying to AirVenture, with many attendees camping under the wings of their planes.
At airports across the country, FBOs offer discounts on fuel, food and camping for travelers to Oshkosh. Just a week into the launch of the annual Oshkosh Specials page in the GlobalAir.com Airport Resource Center, FBOs from the South to the Midwest began posting deals including up to $0.50 off each gallon of 100LL gas and jet fuel, along with free hot dogs.
“This is the biggest celebration of the year in aviation and for some of the most passionate people in the world,” said GlobalAir.com CFO Elisa Carrithers. “We are proud to once again offer AirVenture travelers, as well as our FBO partners, an opportunity to support one another, especially in this economically challenging climate.”
GlobalAir.com has allowed FBOs to post their deals and specials for Oshkosh travelers since 2009. Interested FBOs also have the opportunity to boost their visibility on the specials page with a tiered sponsorship program.
This year’s Oshkosh Specials program also coincides with the recent relaunch of the GlobalAir.com Airport Resource Center, used by pilots and flight departments to research FBO fuel prices, aviation weather and FAA airport data.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the new tools on our site,” Carrithers said. “It’s also wonderful to be able to help a private pilot catch a break when paying more than $7 a gallon to fly.”
People are encouraged to keep coming back to the page throughout the trip to and from EAA AirVenture, which runs from July 25 through July 31, as FBOs update their deals and specials throughout the season.
To view the GlobalAir.com Oshkosh Specials page, go to: globalair.com/airport/specials.aspx
FBOs wanting to post their specials or to inquire about sponsorships should email FBO@globalair.com.
