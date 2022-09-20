Overhaul Support Services Adds Business Development Director
Industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace
Aerospace industry veteran to manage partnerships and build market position
EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce that its Overhaul Support Services (OSS) has added George Wasinsky as Director of Business Development – Commercial. Wasinsky brings over 36 years of aerospace & defense leadership to this role. He will be responsible for building market position and managing partnerships for the OSS MRO business.
— Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO
Prior to joining TIGHITCO, he was in aviation sales and marketing for a transmission and gearbox manufacturer, complete aircraft systems manufacturer, an aircraft engine manufacturer, aircraft parts distributor and engine over-hauler, and held other product support and sales management positions for MRO businesses. His background also includes building and managing an overhaul and repair station.
“George is joining our team at a time when MRO services are in high-demand. His ability to develop partnerships as well as secure new business will result in a win-win for TIGHITCO and our commercial and defense customers.” shared Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO. “His knowledge of running an MRO station is a bonus for our organization to ensure we delivery quality work.”
Wasinsky served in the U.S. Army at a variety of global locations. He was assigned to a Combat Arms Field Artillery Unit as a Platoon Leader and later as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist. His accomplishments earned him a Letter of Commendation from the U.S. President for superior duty. He earned a master’s degree in business administration - marketing from Concordia University.
Overhaul Support Services (OSS), a FAA and EASA certificated repair station, has extensive experience and multiple contracts to provide MRO services for helicopter subassemblies, dynamic components, hydraulic actuators, and fuel systems. The team focuses on providing excellent service, superior quality, and exceeding customer delivery requirements and expectations.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com.
