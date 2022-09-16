Army Bowl Middle School All-American is BACK
Middle School All-American Tryouts Held in Ga for the Southeast All-American Team..
Army Bowl is Back Middle School Championships in Dallas At the Star!!!””ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Army Bowl The oldest Most Prestigious All Star Game is Back. Army Bowl has partnered with Derrick Tatum Owner of Elite Talent Football and NCEC National College Evaluation Camps.
— NCEC CAMPS
Derrick Tatum is now the Director for Team Georgia Elite! The 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade All American teams represented Georgia in the “Greatest Week of Football Dec 11-18th. Derrick Tatum played in the NFL and his camps and recruiting program has helped 700 students get exposure and scholarship offers.
The events are being produced by GOAT Farm Sports under the strategic development of Rich McGuinness, the founder and architect of the former U.S. Army All-American Bowl launched in December of 2000. Rich also created Football University, the U.S. Army National Combine, and the National Youth Championship. Rich spent four years leading the football event division in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, where he created the World Bowl and 7v7 championship.
This game is Hosted By Dallas Cowboys and Televised by Bally Sports
a national prep combine (500 athletes)
a national youth combine (500 athletes)
a youth tackle championship (32 teams)
a flag competition (50 teams)
a high school 7v7 national championship (50 teams)
more than 4,000 football players participating in the Bowl game and Football Fest (free)
What we need to be doing and cheerleaders and band members from across the country for a spectacular sideline and halftime show
In Georgia Derrick Tatum and his team is looking for the best players around the state and surrounding States...
Tryouts:
Perry/Macon Sept 18
North Cobb Sept 24
Snellville Sep 25th
Augusta Oct 2
There will be 6th, 7th, and 8th grade teams in Augusta, and Atlanta, and Perry/Macon area and North Cobb area...
Teams in will go on College Visits and College Games and Parent will get Monthly Recruiting Seminars to teach the process.
Those teams will play each other and combine to form 1 super team to play in the 2022 Middle School All-American Army Bowl in Dallas.
More information to sign up visit teamgaelite.com or click the QR Code…
Derrick Tatum
Elite Talent Football
+1 404-220-9633
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Army Bowl