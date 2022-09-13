Tuesday, September 13

Seattle Schools, educators reach tentative contract agreement to end strike

The Seattle Education Association has reached a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools, an announcement that appears to signal the end of a four-day strike. The agreement must still be approved by the membership; a vote to end the strike has been scheduled for Tuesday, and a vote to approve the agreement would likely happen later in the week. A school start date has not yet been announced. The union and district have been in negotiations for months and continued to bargain after SEA’s contract expired Aug. 31. SEA’s 6,000 members went on strike on Wednesday, which would have been the first day of school, after they were unable to reach a contract agreement with SPS. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

Faculty, students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban

Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds – Seattle Pacific University. A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the board of trustees for refusing to scrap an employment policy barring people in same-sex relationships from full-time jobs at SPU. The 16 plaintiffs say the trustees’ stance – widely opposed on campus – is a breach of their fiduciary duties that threatens to harm SPU’s reputation, worsen enrollment difficulties and possibly jeopardize its future. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Chris Grygiel)

US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown

Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices surged 8.3% last month compared with a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, down from an 8.5% increase in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July. Inflation is higher than many Americans have ever experienced, escalating families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses. It has deepened gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Damian Dovarganes)

