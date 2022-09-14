Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Launches Curbside Delivery - Fast, Easy, Efficient Location-Based Technology for its Guests

Whether you have a car full of kids or headed home after work, we've created a new approach that makes it more convenient than ever to pick up your order and enjoy your meal on the go or at home.” — Charles Blankenship, COO, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, an award-winning scratch kitchen restaurant and steakhouse offering exceptional wood-grilled dishes, has launched Flybuy Pickup to power its growing curbside delivery business and guests are eating it up.

The restaurant chose Flybuy to create a curbside solution that makes it quick and easy for guests and delivery operators to pick up their orders without leaving their vehicles. Early reports show the program is already making an impact with high guest adoption, wait times as low as 30 seconds and an increase in repeat visits.

“Whether you have a car full of kids or are headed home after a long day at work, we’ve created an approach that makes it more convenient to pick up your order and enjoy a delicious meal on the go or at home,” said Firebirds Wood Fired Grill COO Charles Blankenship.

“We are thrilled to work with Firebirds as they launch their new curbside pick-up and delivery platform,” said Amanda Wilson, Senior Strategic Account Executive with Radius Networks, a leading enterprise location technology company and developer of Flybuy’s technology platform. “Whether it be pickup or delivery, off-premise orders continue to be a large part of Firebirds’ business and we are helping the restaurant provide its guests with a smooth experience, no matter how they choose to dine.”

Curbside pick-up and delivery orders are made online at firebirdsrestaurants.com or by calling Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. The polished casual restaurant, known for its bold flavors, hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood grilled over locally sourced hardwoods, has also prioritized its sustainability efforts to lessen the impact on the environment. With the addition of Flybuy’s location-based technology, Firebirds is driving down carbon emissions from cars idling in the parking lot. In fact, since the launch of Flybuy, Firebirds has reduced its carbon emissions by 11,857g each month. And Flybuy has directly impacted Firebirds’ reductions in throwaways and food spoilage.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a polished casual American restaurant and steakhouse, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored menu in a stylish, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds’ exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, a patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR® are additional gathering spaces inside the restaurant. Firebirds has been named one of ten ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2022 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Firebirds supports sustainability efforts and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with nearly $3 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

About Radius Networks | Flybuy

Radius Networks is the leading enterprise location technology company and its Flybuy Platform helps companies achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. Flybuy is live in 30,000 locations in 55 countries and leveraged by restaurants, retailers, and grocers daily. The platform includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization; Flybuy Drive-Thru for drive-thru pickup and loyalty automation; Flybuy Tableside for dine-in ordering and table service solutions; and Flybuy Pay for location-based mobile payment facilitation.