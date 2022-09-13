Overhaul Support Services Awarded CH-47 Overhaul Contract
This award further recognizes our ability to deliver on programs that are challenging from a technical perspective, as well as having very stringent customer requirements.””EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce that its Overhaul Support Services has been awarded a five-year firm-fixed price contract, by the Redstone Arsenal, Army Contracting Command, for the maintenance and overhaul of CH-47 Auxiliary Fuel Transfer Pump. Bids were solicited via the internet and the proposals were competitive. The estimated completion date is August 2027 for award/contract W58RGZ-22-D-0069.
Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO, stated, “This award is recognition of the OSS partnership with the US Government – Department of Defense and Army Aviation. It further recognizes our ability to deliver on programs that are challenging from a technical perspective, as well as having very stringent customer requirements.”
He added, “The Chinook Auxiliary Fuel Transfer Pump award is another example of where OSS continues to invest in technology to support military and commercial MRO programs.”
Overhaul Support Services (OSS), a FAA and EASA certificated repair station, has extensive experience and multiple contracts to provide MRO services for military helicopter subassemblies, dynamic components, hydraulic actuators, and fuel systems. OSS is looking forward to beginning yet another successful MRO program for the US Army by continuing to provide excellent service, superior quality, and exceeding customer delivery requirements and expectations.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com.
