Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. Co-Founders: Aging Healthy Month Promotes Education for Seniors
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Brand is Meeting with Retail Buyers
Lack of proper nutrition also can lead to skin problems.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing older gracefully is the whole point of Aging Healthy Month.
“As men and women age, they face a variety of health issues,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A., which is the distributor of Hemp Seed Oil skincare products. “In September, we have the opportunity to educate older people on how to live healthy lifestyles.”
Plummer said one of the major health issues facing older people is malnutrition.
“Approximately 65 percent of all hospitalized seniors are malnourished, which can lead to various health problems,” Plummer said. “Lack of proper nutrition also can lead to skin problems.
“Feeling and looking great is important when you grow older,” she added. “It is important to take stock of your health. Visit your doctors. Make sure your medications are up-to-date. Find out what you can do to become healthier.”
Plummer said adopting a healthy lifestyle should be high on your checklist.
Here are several healthy living tips:
1) Exercise
2) Eat a healthy diet
3) Socialize and meet people
4) Have regular health checkups with your doctor, dentist, and optometrist
Troy Plummer, a co-founder of the company, said Vido’s Hemp Seed Oil skincare products don’t cover up acne, rashes, or other skin problems.
“Our products help revitalize your skin, leaving it looking and feeling radiant,” he added. “Recent research suggests that HSO reduces inflammation, a major cause for various skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis.
“HSO helps keep your skin moisturized and hydrated,” Troy Plummer said.
OneLavi.com carries a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products, such as:
1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2) Energizing Show Gel, which hydrates, soothes, and restores the skin
3) Repairing Hand Cream, which hydrates the skin.
4) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum, which helps eliminate wrinkles and fine lines.
5) Repairing Hair Mask, which nourishes and restores damaged hair
6) Heating Gel Cream, which soothes muscles
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A’s team is meeting this week with retail buyers at ECRM’s “Vitamin’s, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program. ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.
“Consumers are looking for healthier beauty care products,” Iva and Troy said. “We are confident that retailers will find our products to be what people want.”
Regarding Aging Healthy Month, Iva and Troy said everyone, especially seniors, needs to take care of themselves.
“Getting healthy doesn’t require the commitment to train for a marathon,” they said. “You just need to eat healthier foods, take a walk in the park, and schedule regular visits with your doctors.
“The earlier your doctors catch a health problem, the better you are,” Iva and Troy said. “Also, don’t forget to go out with people and have fun. It is an easy way to keep depression at bay.”
For more information, visit OneLavi or follow @vidosusa.
