Neurobotx changes the game with Metapilot

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's no doubt about the fact that gaming is entering a new era of advancement. With the advent of new technology has come a slew of opportunities to reimagine the playing experience, and we're seeing fresh examples every day.

The latest game to shake things up, Metapilot is pioneering a new way to enjoy the gaming experience. With Metapilot, Neurobotx is working closely with Boeing and the leading EVTOL and airtaxi companies to deliver you the most realistic airtaxi driving experience on the market, as you go zipping around the cityscape to pick up passengers and deliver them to their destinations on time.

The game is the product of the unbelievable collection of talent at Neurobotx. Composed of real pilots, neuroscientists, AI and gaming experts, their team has employed next-generation emulation techniques to develop a game that anyone can enjoy, regardless of their experience with desktop gaming or VR. With backing from Boeing, Metapilot is the first ever game to generate synthetic data to be used directly on real airtaxis. By playing Metapilot, you are participating in a future where the game becomes real! More and more EVTOL companies are now joining the Metapilot platform, so you can experience them before they start to mass scale.

Neurobotx has now launched an experimental Beta version for testing on Steam, and aims to work closely with the gaming and aerospace community to make this the most realistic airtaxi driving experience on the market. Importantly, early adopters and beta testers will be able to join the Neurobotx community of real expert pilots from Boeing and many major airtaxi companies by sharing their experience with them.

Metapilot is currently in Beta and already undergoing its first update. In terms of future plans, the team at Neurobotx says that it's currently working on integrating some form of haptics into Metapilot's gameplay experience and enhancing existing graphics to become even more life-like. Neurobotx has partnered with large aerospace companies such as Boeing, NASA, and others to improve the game's overall accuracy and immersiveness. Several prominent VCs also back Neurobotx, and with their support, the team is confident that they can bring Metapilot to a broad audience.

The Metapilot fanbase and wishlist includes people from all walks of life, from real aerospace pilots and engineers, to young aviation students, to future Top Guns, to people like you and I and even young people who are just excited about gaming, racing, VR and being able to fly. After all, who wouldn’t want to feel like Tom Cruise in Top Gun and just fly away from all their problems?

The game is currently available for download on Steam on Desktop, and will soon be available on the Oculus store for the VR version. If you're looking for a VR game that offers something truly unique, look no further than Metapilot. With its groundbreaking gameplay and cutting-edge technology, it's sure to take your gaming experience to new heights.

You can also join the community of Metapilots on Facebook, Instagram, Discord, and Twitch. Join their community early and become a valued member of the emerging aerospace XR community of Metapilots to get exclusive perks!

Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/metapilot_vr

Discord

https://discord.com/channels/969552535755034684/969552538464571473

Launch Video