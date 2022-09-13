CENTRED Acquires 100% of BUA FIT, a leading outdoor fitness company, to offer its platform to Fortune 500 companies
CENTRED Wellness Acquires 100% of UK outdoor fitness company, BUA FIT, to offer its platform to Fortune 500 corporate wellness programs globally.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and Founder of CENTRED Wellness, Brian Chappon, is pleased to announce that the company has acquired 100% of UK based BUA FIT (BUA). Through this acquisition, CENTRED will integrate BUA’s outdoor fitness experiences for their members, while also putting personal trainers on the map worldwide. Together, CENTRED and BUA will provide trainers and small business owners with the technology and tools necessary to achieve explosive growth.
- CENTRED acquired 100% of BUA FIT. The combined entity will be valued at 25 million USD.
- BUA CEO and Founder, David Stapleton, will join the CENTRED Board of Directors.
- The combined entity will expand BUA’s offering in the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, The Caribbean and Europe.
- BUA clients include Meta (UK) and Starbucks Corporate office (UK) and will mirror these offerings to CENTRED’s entire global platform and partners for corporate well-being.
- BUA procurement capabilities empowers fitness professionals to offer a user friendly platform expanding their health and wellness client base.
- With the growing movement to outdoor fitness, BUA enables the consumer an open and safe environment.
- The combined entity will provide an estimated 70% profit margin to the company’s revenue stream.
David Stapleton, CEO and Founder of BUA commented, “Brian and I believe having our companies coming together is the future of the wellness and fitness industry and we wanted to move quickly on it. This strategic acquisition makes us a powerhouse team!”
Brian Chappon, CEO of CENTRED, announced, “BUA’s success in the UK will be mirrored in the US over the coming weeks. David has executed brilliantly and built an incredible product to support supply and demand connections in the industry. I am thrilled to have David join our team and BUA is going to add tremendous value to our investors and our clients through the CENTRED user experience.”
CENTRED Director, Jim Lane - a 20 years alumni of Goldman Sachs & Co - commented, “CENTRED is an essential travel and wellness platform for the global consumer, dedicated to bringing peace of mind to global travelers. CENTRED provides tailored recommendations that prioritize its members’ health and wellness during and after their journeys. This acquisition expands its offering to allow their members access to group outdoor fitness experiences.” With BUA, CENTRED can now showcase an array of outdoor fitness experiences worldwide, while also providing a platform for personal trainers to accelerate their growth on a global level.
About CENTRED
CENTRED connects travelers to leading and emerging wellness brands in over 900 cities worldwide. The company utilizes a vertically integrated platform with an app, website, physical locations, e-commerce, health and wellness, and loyalty programs.
CENTRED members can prioritize their health and wellness like never before with instant access to handpicked, trusted services and experiences.
Through CENTRED’s partnerships with global credit cards, brands, and aggregators, they have access to over 57 million affluent members worldwide. Their passion lies in driving volume to small businesses while setting a new global standard for wellness.
Working with global B2B partners in travel, healthcare, fitness, and beauty tech, CENTRED is uniquely positioned to provide peace of mind to travelers worldwide.
For additional information on CENTRED and other corporate information, please visit their website at www.centred-wellness.com. For media enquiries, please contact sarah@centred-wellness.com.
About BUA Fit
BUA FIT is a platform for group outdoor and online fitness. We connect fitness professionals to consumers with social technology.
BUA reduces the time, risk, and cost to start or scale a fitness business. With no rent, no losses, no expensive subscriptions, nor capped earnings BUA allows people to build their brands using our social tech and marketing support. Never leave the first page of Google Search.
People can find, book and pay into a wide variety of classes in one place under no contract. Take your pick from HIIT, yoga, boxing, bodyweight bootcamps, meditation, barre, trampolining, Pilates and more. Everything you need to reach those fitness goals in a few taps.
The marketplace launched in London in 2019 and is supported by Google Startups and Healthtransfomers with Startup Health. The platform has surpassed 14,000 bookings and supports brands like Meta, Starbucks, Mubadala Capital, Dishoom, and Sport of England.
Sarah Gallo
CMO, CENTRED
sarah@centred-wellness.com