2-for-1 Tickets now on sale for first Inaugural NYC Fitness Week
NYC Fitness Week powered by CENTRED is offering 2-for-1 tickets at select studios and gyms in NYC. Tickets are on sale today!NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fitness Industry in New York City has pulled together to better our City’s health, and announced today that two-for-one classes are now available to over 125 fitness studios and gyms across the five boroughs. Running for its first inaugural year, NYC Fitness Week powered by CENTRED was created to boost attendance to fitness studios and classes; this, in turn, helps keep New Yorkers employed and healthy, while also providing savings for New Yorkers and visitors alike. Given the need for more accessible physical fitness solutions in the City, we have seen unprecedented support for this initiative from the fitness industry and our partners.
Tickets for NYC Fitness Week are on sale today at 12pm ET at fitness-weeks.com.
Fitness Week is being produced by Debra Strougo, Founder of Row House and now of Fitizens Holdings, and Brian Chappon, Founder of CENTRED in partnership with WellnessLiving, DragonPass, Celsius Fitness Drinks, and Nexo Insurance.
Having previously worked for NYC & Company, and having helped launch NYC Broadway Week to boost show attendance, Debra has taken her expertise to create a similar program to help NYC’s studios and gyms coming out of the pandemic.
“The timing is perfect to launch NYC Fitness Week,” says Debra Strougo, Founder of Row House. With approximately 100 Row House studios around the country, she has seen how hard the industry has had to work to keep their businesses alive in these trying times.
“This is just the first stop on our journey,” says Brian Chappon, Founder and CEO of CENTRED, the travel and wellness platform powering this entire program.
“People need fitness for its physical and mental benefits, and we will take this model around the world. CENTRED’s technology provides an easy, efficient way for people to purchase 2-for-1 classes at the participating gyms and studios - and we can’t wait to introduce residents and locals alike to these amazing fitness brands.”
Studios and gyms participating in NYC Fitness Week 2022 include:*
- Row House
- Fhitting Room
- NYSC
- Mile High Run Club
- F45
...and more!
It’s going to be a really fun June for NYC’s fitness scene! We have a variety of classes, studios, and gyms for you to try, and cannot wait to see you there,” says Strougo.
2-for-1 tickets at select studios and gyms in NYC are on sale today. For more information about NYC Fitness Week and upcoming Fitness Weeks, visit fitness-weeks.com.
*Subject to availability.
About CENTRED:
CENTRED is an invite-only B2B wellness marketplace, with offerings in over 300 cities around the world. We keep health and wellness at the core of every experience - giving people the ability to live, work, and travel well - and to ensure that they always feel CENTRED. CENTRED members can prioritize their health and wellness like never before with instant access to handpicked, trusted services and experiences.
Working with global partners in travel, healthcare, fitness, and beauty tech, CENTRED is uniquely positioned to provide peace of mind to travelers worldwide.
For additional information on CENTRED and other corporate information, please visit their website at www.centred-wellness.com.
