Travelers and locals come together for NYC Fitness Week

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access the City’s most exciting, heart-pumping workouts during this year’s inaugural New York City Fitness Week, scheduled for June 5-12. NYC Fitness Week is a one-week event designed to revitalize and celebrate the city’s fitness community coming out of the pandemic. New York City is the first stop on the recently formed Global Fitness Week event series.“We exist to lift up the fitness industry and improve consumer health and wellness across the globe, and there is nowhere we’d rather kick off this effort than New York City” says Debra Strougo, co-founder of Global Fitness Weeks. “CENTRED’s global reach and engaging, wellness-focused technology makes it the perfect partner for our mission.”During this event, New York City residents and visitors can purchase an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free deal to workout at a variety of studios and gyms across all five boroughs. By participating in NYC Fitness Week, you will uplift local boutique fitness studios while also supporting the global movement to improve accessibility to wellness for everyone, everywhere.CENTRED, a wellness-focused technology platform, is the enabling force behind Global Fitness Weeks. The company’s CEO, Brian Chappon, says, “The fitness industry in New York is integral to the daily lives of New Yorkers, whether they're catching a class before work to clear their mind, or unwinding at a hot yoga studio after a long day. Boutique fitness studios and gyms are just as significant to New York's character as the people that go to the classes. This week is about celebrating the people of New York, their fitness goals, and the studios that make it happen.”For further information regarding attendance, sponsorship, or general event questions please visit www.fitness-weeks.com About CENTREDCENTRED is an invite-only B2B wellness marketplace, with offerings in over 300 top cities and destinations around the world. We keep health and wellness at the core of every experience - whether our members are at home or traveling - to ensure that they always feel CENTRED. Through our personal explorations seeking the best wellness amenities each destination has to offer, we have sourced a list of brands we trust from around the globe to give our users the best experience possible.#ENDSInterview / Photo Opportunities with CENTREDJoin CENTRED for interview and photo opportunities on Wednesday, June 8th at 6PM in Central Park for an industry-wide networking cocktail party. Please save the date - this will be for the leaders of participating fitness businesses. For additional information contact Sarah Gallo via email at sarah@centred-wellness.com.