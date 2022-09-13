PSC to Hold Virtual Customer Meeting for Hidden Cove, Ltd.



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Hidden Cove, Ltd. to participate in a virtual customer meeting on Wednesday, September 28. Hidden Cove provides water and wastewater service in Polk County and filed an application with the PSC in February for a rate case.

Customers of Hidden Cove wanting to testify before the Commission by phone at the customer meeting must sign up via the PSC's online registration form, which will be available on the PSC's website under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, and the deadline to sign up is Monday, September 26 at 12:00 p.m. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080. The virtual customer meeting allows customers to comment on Hidden Cove's rate request and the utility's quality of service. Customer input will be considered when the Commission reviews the utility's request. Customers are invited to sign up and speak at the virtual meeting on: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 9:00 a.m. A live broadcast of the virtual customer meeting will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.