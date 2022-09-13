Submit Release
PSC to Hold Virtual Customer Meeting for CHC VII, Ltd.


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of CHC VII, Ltd. to participate in a virtual customer meeting on Wednesday, September 28. CHC provides water and wastewater service in Polk County and filed an application with the PSC in February for a rate case.

Customers of CHC wanting to testify before the Commission by phone at the customer meeting must sign up via the PSC's online registration form, which will be available on the PSC's website under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, and the deadline to sign up is Monday, September 26 at 12:00 p.m. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080.

The virtual customer meeting allows the utility’s customers to comment on the rate request and its quality of service. Customer input will be considered when the Commission reviews the utility's request.

Customers are invited to sign up and speak at the virtual meeting on:

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

3:00 p.m. 

A live broadcast of the virtual customer meeting will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar).  

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

