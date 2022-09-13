Submit Release
MDC, Missouri Trappers Association plans trapping clinic for Oct. 1-2

LA RUSSELL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Trappers Association will hold a free two-day trapping seminar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 6 a.m. to noon on Oct. 2 at the Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County. Part of the class will consist of instruction and part will be hands-on practice.

People attending this workshop will have an opportunity to gain a fundamental knowledge of trapping. Topics covered at the seminar will include trap setting, the types of traps in use today, regulations, skinning, and fur handling. Cable-restraint certification will not be included in this class. The entire class will be taught outside so people should dress for the weather. Participants should gather at the Talbot Area shop, which is located at 7031 Highway 96.

The clinic is open to all ages, but preregistration is required because class size is limited to 50. Individuals can register by contacting Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes at 417-461-4586 or at Andy.Barnes@mdc.mo.gov.

Trapping information can also be found at mdc.mo.gov.

