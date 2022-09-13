International Federation Of Real Estate Welcomes Real Estate CEO Eugenia Foxworth To FIABCI World Board Of Directors
Foxworth is the first African American elected to this global role.. NYC to host the FIABCI World Board of Directors 9/15-16, 2022 with study tours to HarlemNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Federation of Real Estate (FIABCI-ORG) welcomes Harlem/NYC real estate firm CEO Eugenia Foxworth to the World Board of Directors. As the IPP (Immediate Past President of FIABCI-USA (2021-2022), Foxworth was elected and installed on the FIABCI-ORG World Board of Directors in June 2022 in Paris, France. She will serve on the FIABCI World Board of Directors from 2022 to 2025 and becomes the first African-American to be elected to this role.
Founded in 1951 in Paris, FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, is a worldwide business networking organization for all professionals associated with the real estate industry. FIABCI is a member of the International Ethics Standards Coalition and signed off on the 10 Principles of the UN Global Compact. FIABCI is currently represented through 50 national and multinational chapters in 72 countries.
"I look forward to the FIABCI Board of Directors meeting in NYC from September 15th-16th, 2022," says Eugenia Foxworth, CEO of Foxworth Realty. "During this time there will be an Investment Forum and Trade Mission. There will be 50 Delegates attending from around the world from Taiwan, Dominican Republic, France, Nigeria, Indonesia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Panama, USA etc. One of the highlights of the two day event is the panel discussion “How the Pandemic and ESG changed Global Real Estate Investments over the last two Years” which is being held at the University Club. Julian Joseph, Adjunct Professor of Global Real Estate at Georgetown University is the moderator."
Foxworth, who first launched her realty enterprise in 2008, looks forward to FIABCI's time in New York City. FIABCI, in partnership with the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, International Workplace Group and Foxworth Realty, will align to highlight assets across the city. The Study Tours will include Hudson Yards, The Towers of The Waldorf Astoria, Central Park Tower and a historical tour of NYC West side up to and including Harlem/New York City.
The Farewell Dinner at the emblematic Red Rooster restaurant in NYC'S Harlem will mark the end of the trade mission in a memorable and convivial format. The event is sponsored by Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors and Eugenia Foxworth, an active entrepreneur who is a Senior Advisor on the Harlem Arts Alliance as well as the host of The Foxworth Theory podcast and owner of Foxworth Realty.
"I am so proud to showcase the wonderful destinations in our community," adds Foxworth. "There will be a special performance at the Farewell Dinner by the Academy Award-winning group from the Mama I Want to Sing Foundation."
Foxworth looks forward to bringing her leadership to the FIABCI World Board of Directors with an appreciation of the great foundation built in New York City.
