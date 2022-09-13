Quito celebrates the 44th anniversary of its distinction as Cultural Heritage of Humanity
In the heart of the center of the city, the church of La Compañía is considered the most important baroque temple on the continent
The city of Quito was included in 1978 in this UNESCO list, thanks to its historic center, the best preserved and least altered in all of AmericaQUITO, ECUADOR, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The architectural and artistic treasures, the churches, museums, and squares made Quito the first Latin American city to be declared as World Heritage Site by UNESCO, on September 8, 1978. Its historic center covers more than 70.43 hectares where every corner is flooded with stories, legends, and traditions.
The three essentials of Quito
The Basilica of the National Vow is the largest neo-Gothic temple in the Americas and captivates with its colorful stained-glass windows and gargoyles, which represent emblematic species of the area, such as the iguana and the alligator. In addition, it offers a spectacular view of the Historic Center of the city from its towers that provide a vertiginous experience to those who visit it.
In the heart of the center of the city, is the church of La Compañía, considered the most important baroque temple on the continent, it impresses visitors with its entrances of light, walls covered with gold sheets and the beautiful view from its domes.
The last of the essentials is the Virgin of El Panecillo, also known as the Virgin of Quito. This figure stands out for being the tallest aluminum statue in the world, even larger than Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, and for being the only winged virgin.
These fascinating places in the Historic Center and dozens of other churches, convents, museums, palaces, parks, and squares are considered one of the greatest attractions for local, national and international tourism.
Tourists can discover the magic and charm of the Capital of the Center of the World through experiential proposals and unique tours such as the route of the towers and domes of the churches, which begins at the Basilica of the National Vow and visits the churches of Santa Bárbara, La Compañía, San Francisco and Santa Clara, surprising with incomparable panoramic views of Quito.
There are also dramatized tourist routes where visitors are transported to the colonial era with the presentation of iconic characters such as Bolívar, Manuelita, Cantuña, Bella Aurora and more, which will allow them to experience the legends and traditions of Quito.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meeting industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Besides to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon.
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other