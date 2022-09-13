A MYSTIFIED TRUTH OF A GIRL’S PAST TRAUMA
Kathleen Dutton gives readers a rollercoaster ride in this classic mystery bookYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of drama, mystery, romance, and thrillers could not get enough of this book written by Kathleen Dutton.
Allison Weston grew up with the nuns of St. Ives Institution since she was a kid. As she came of age and was about to enter college, she was given the opportunity to explore the outskirts of the convent before taking her vows to be a nun too. Allison never shared her dark childhood with anyone until she met a rookie reporter, Ryan.
Allison is as fragile as glass because of her trauma in the past. Ryan is concerned that he might break Allison’s trust and never speak of what had happened. Or maybe Ryan can break Allison’s silence and speak the truth. The only way to find this out is by getting a hold of Kathleen Dutton’s Out of Habit.
Writing has always been Kathleen Dutton's favorite pastime since it allows her to explore a universe of limitless opportunities. As she retired as a clinical engineer, she now finds more time in writing novels and resides in Michigan with her loving family.
Readers will definitely stay on the hook in this book, Out of Habit by Kathleen Dutton. Let’s keep an eye on Allison Weston and how she can handle the trauma she experienced. The book is available on Amazon and all other leading online bookstores. Out of Habit can also be ordered at the link below:
Order "Out of Habit by Kathleen Dutton" here
