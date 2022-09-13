Silver Alert Susan Hayes

The Kittery Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for 70-year-old of Susan Hayes of Kittery. Hayes was last seen at her home on Picott Rd in Kittery on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:00 am. When her husband woke this morning at 5:30 am Susan was not home. She is believed to have wandered away on foot, her destination is unknown. Hayes, who suffers from some cognitive issues is a white female , 5’2”, 115 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. Susan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hat and ankle boots. If you have any information or see Susan Hayes please check well-being and call the Kittery Police Department at 207.439.1638.

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

