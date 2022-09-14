VL OMNI and Loop Partner to Bring Greater Return Integration Options to Scaling Brands

Merchants using VL OMNI and Loop can now seamlessly integrate their returns data to streamline operations.

Our partnership with VL OMNI will not only make data flows easier within the returns process, but within a brand’s entire tech stack.” — David Dustin, VP of Partnerships, Loop

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VL OMNI, a managed iPaaS service, announced today a new partnership with Loop. This will enable brands to integrate Loop’s return platform into their key business applications already managed by VL OMNI, including their ERP, WMS, and more.

Scalable data integration is a critical foundation for eCommerce success. The current pace of eCommerce innovation post-pandemic continues to accelerate the need for Merchants to adopt data integration in their business processes. Merchants who can quickly integrate and automate applications have an advantage, while those who can’t are at risk of losing customers through a poor customer experience. 53% of less successful Merchants have half or less of their development teams using agile software development practices, leaving them struggling to meet their customer's needs at the right time. An agile and scalable data integration strategy is key to meeting today’s customer’s expectations.



The Loop-VL OMNI Connector will give brands access to a seamless return process, and will help them offer a great post-purchase experience – all while reducing the cost of returns. Plus, it’ll eliminate the need for manual data entry, and will enable brands to automate their returns at scale.

Other integration benefits include:

- A cost-efficient way to streamline operations

- Eliminates the need for manual data entry

- Automate your returns and refunds process to other applications at scale.

- Improved workflow functionality

VL OMNI empowers Merchants to accelerate their growth and sell across the eCommerce landscape with agility through our integration expertise and technical knowledge. With BFCM and the holiday season right around the corner, Merchants with the Loop-VL OMNI Connector can handle the increased pressure of high-volume orders and returns with ease.

“Brands are under pressure to meet consumer expectations this upcoming holiday season. And that includes an easy returns process. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Loop, so we can bring greater return integration options to the Shopify ecosystem together.” — Robin H. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, VL OMNI

Returns are a headache on normal days, imagine during the holiday season. Peak sales means peak returns, and if you’re unprepared, your day-to-day systems could become overwhelmed. That’s why Shopify brands trust Loop to deliver their ideal post-purchase experiences – and part of that includes offering valuable business-driving returns data.

“It’s one thing to create a delightful post-purchase experience. It’s another to capture relevant data that empowers you to make informed business decisions. Our partnership with VL OMNI will not only make data flows easier within the returns process, but within a brand’s entire tech stack. ” — David Dustin, VP of Partnerships, Loop.



About VL OMNI:

VL OMNI is an integration platform partner for real-time, agile, and scalable iPaaS data integration. We empower businesses to accelerate growth by integrating their systems, channels, partners, and applications together based on their needs. Top global brands trust us to move data seamlessly through their infrastructure as they grow and accelerate their business.

About Loop Returns :

Loop helps Shopify brands improve their returns experience. Our automated platform drives customer lifetime value and saves more sales by creating a shopping experience inside the returns experience. We've automated more than 22 million returns and retained more than $700 million in revenue for Shopify's most-loved brands including Allbirds, Princess Polly, and Marine Layer. Learn more at loopreturns.com.

Contacts:

Carly Greenberg

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

carly@loopreturns.com

Loopreturns.com