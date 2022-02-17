VL OMNI and Returnly Partner to Bring Greater Return Integration Options to Shopify Merchants

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VL OMNI, a leading agile and scalable integration platform for growing businesses, today announced a partnership with Returnly, a leader in online return experiences and post-purchase payments.

Both companies, who are certified Shopify Plus Partners, offer solutions to fill the return integration needs in the Shopify ecosystem. They have joined forces to guide high-volume eCommerce merchants who are looking to deliver superior online consumer experiences and more efficient returns..



Introducing the Returnly VL OMNI Integration Connector

The Returnly Connector powered by VL OMNI is useful for those brands who want to integrate the returns process into their key business applications such as their ERP, eCommerce platforms, WMS, and more.

The Connector allows merchants to eliminate the need for manual data entry and automate returns and refunds processes at scale. VL OMNI utilizes Returnly webhooks to facilitate these agile and scalable integration processes.

“With merchants under pressure to meet consumer expectations for easy returns, we are excited to partner and work closely with Returnly to bring greater return integration options to the Shopify ecosystem.” - Robin H. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, VL OMNI



Benefits of the Returnly VL OMNI Connector

The Returnly VL OMNI Connector will enable brands to achieve a streamlined return process and deliver a seamless customer experience while also reducing the cost of returns. Other integration benefits include:

Effective returns management

Simplify the returns and refunds process

Robust agile to change integration that grows with your business

Accurate product availability

Real-time visibility into order status and more!



Connect your technology stack with Returnly and VL OMNI

Returnly is a leading provider of digital return experiences and post-purchase payments for direct-to-consumer brands. Returnly is the only return solution that lets customers get the right item before returning the wrong one. The result is a world-class shopping experience with an average consumer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 91%. Returnly offers merchants a turn-key solution around its financial technology that includes return management tools as well as hosted and fully brandable end-customer touchpoints like package tracking, online returns and exchanges and Green Returns.

VL OMNI is a Canadian-based integration platform (iPaaS) that tailors pre-built Connectors to fit growing business’ requirements. VL OMNI empowers Merchants to connect and automate the flow of data across their existing back-office systems such as Shopify or Shopify Plus, ERPs, CRM, POS, and 3PL.

The VL OMNI and Returnly integration expands the reach of Shopify Plus while bringing long-term success to enterprise-level Merchants who want the best Shopify Return integration services.