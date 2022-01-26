VL OMNI and SparkLayer Announce Partnership and Shopify B2B Integration Connector

VL OMNI and SparkLayer announce their official partnership and launch their Shopify B2B Integration Connector.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Canada — [Q1 2022] — VL OMNI, leading agile and scalable integration platform, announces partnership with UK-based Shopify Plus B2B Experts, SparkLayer.

Both companies found the need to fill the B2B integration needs in the Shopify ecosystem. They have joined forces to guide high-volume, high-velocity eCommerce merchants who are looking to add B2B commerce to their business.

Introducing the SparkLayer VL OMNI Integration Connector

The VL OMNI and SparkLayer B2B connector allows any merchant that's using VL OMNI to automatically connect their B2B data stored within their systems and enable a powerful B2B ordering experience on their online store, such as Shopify and Shopify Plus. All business-critical B2B data such as price lists and customer ordering rules (e.g. available payment methods) can be fully automated, allowing merchants to grow their B2B operation with greater efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner and work closely with B2B experts SparkLayer to bring greater integration options to the Shopify ecosystem.” - Robin H. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, VL OMNI

About The Partnership

SparkLayer is an elegant end-to-end eCommerce solution that gives you a powerful way to enable feature-rich B2B eCommerce on your Shopify store With a fast installation process and ready-made connectors to major backend systems, SparkLayer helps unlock a much simpler way to grow your B2B operation.

VL OMNI is a Canadian-based integration platform (iPaaS) that tailors pre-built Connectors to fit growing brands’ business requirements. VL OMNI empowers Merchants to connect and automate the flow of data across their existing back-office systems such as Shopify or Shopify Plus, ERPs, CRM, POS, and 3PL.

The VL OMNI and SparkLayer integration expands the reach of Shopify Plus while bringing long-term success to enterprise-level Merchants who want the best Shopify B2B integration services.

“Together with VL OMNI, we are solving a major challenge within the Shopify ecosystem and we’re excited to see where our partnership takes us!”

Chris Mattingly, Co-Founder, SparkLayer

You can use the following systems with VL OMNI and SparkLayer:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations

Bluelink ERP



About VL OMNI:

Top global multichannel merchants trust VL OMNI to guide their integrations and move data seamlessly through their infrastructure as they grow, expand, and accelerate their business. Start a conversation today.

About SparkLayer:

SparkLayer empowers merchants to enable powerful B2B ordering without the complexity that B2B eCommerce normally brings. Built for Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants, SparkLayer lets merchants connect all the systems that manage their B2B operation whilst delivering a beautiful ordering experience for their customers. Learn more