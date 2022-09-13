MetricNet's New Website Offers Enhanced User Experience and Streamlined Membership
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetricNet, LLC, the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking, has launched a brand-new website with an enhanced user experience and streamlined membership registration. User Experience enhancements include an expanded navigation menu, optimized infrastructure to improve loading speed, and a more intuitive structure overall. Service and Support professionals have the ability to quickly and easily purchase downloadable benchmarks from the benchmarking shop and browse the resource library of whitepapers, presentations, blogs, and articles from the same account.
“MetricNet offers a comprehensive suite of benchmarks, scorecards, tools, templates, calculators, and other resources for Contact Centers and Technical Support organizations that aspire to achieve world-class performance.” said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet. “Our new website was designed to make it easier for our clients and members to access the information they need, and to enhance and accelerate their career growth.”
MetricNet’s whitepapers, case studies, webcasts, and presentations are invaluable for personal growth and team training. With them, industry professionals can expect to learn how top performing Service and Support groups leverage metrics and benchmarking to continuously improve and ultimately achieve World-Class Performance. Those interested in learning more can reference MetricNet’s resource library or the benchmarking shop.
Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years and has served on HDI’s Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.
If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com
About MetricNet
MetricNet, LLC is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.
Jeffrey Rumburg
Jeffrey Rumburg
MetricNet, LLC
+1 775.298.7772
