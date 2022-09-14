Major Graphene Commercialization Conference

Submit Release
The Graphene Council is hosting a major conference on graphene commercial use and application featuring leading graphene producers and application developers.

The best opportunity to meeting leading graphene producers and experts to network and develop real world applications.”
— Terrance Barkan
NEW BERN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Graphene Council is a global trade and professional body that connects more than 30,000 advanced materials professionals world wide. On 10 October 2022 leading graphene experts, producers and users will meet in Pittsburgh, PA to network and build commercial partnerships, discuss real world graphene applications and share market intelligence. Now is the time to make your plans to attend the in-person only, Graphene Commercialization Conference.

Who should attend?
Industry based Advanced Materials Researchers
Directors of R&D and Application Development Teams
Companies and Financial Groups investing in the advanced materials sector
Leading Graphene Producers
Advanced 2D Materials Experts (covering standards, testing and regulatory issues)

Which Industries are Represented?
Transportation - Road, Rail and Aerospace
Chemicals, Plastics and Composites
Building Materials, Concrete and Cement
Energy Storage
Electronics, Sensors and Devices
Textiles and Consumer Goods
Coatings and Films

Join your peers in Pittsburgh, PA on 10 October 2022 where we will having leading experts share insights and intelligence:
- Graphene Market Conditions - production and demand trends
- Graphene Applications - examples of how graphene is used today
- The current state of standards and regulation in the US and EU
- Customer's perspective - how to develop graphene applications
- How to use graphene to achieve Sustainability & NET-ZERO

Hosted by The Graphene Council, the largest independent community in the world for advanced materials professionals.

No hype, just facts . . .

Terrance Barkan
The Graphene Council
+1 202-294-5563
tbarkan@thegraphenecouncil.org

